A video shared on social media captured a tense moment involving a scholar transport in the North West

The clip quickly gained attention as South Africans reacted with concern and questions

The incident reignited conversations about road safety and learner transport in the province

Another scholar transport vehicle was involved in a road accident in the North West province, leaving residents and commuters shocked, but fortunately without major injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday, 26 January 2026, on the R510 near Van Belkun in Restenburg.

In a video shared on TikTok by social media user @mogomotsimatshaba2, learners were seen being assisted out of the scholar transport vehicle after it collided with a sedan.

The footage showed the front of the scholar transport car badly damaged, highlighting the force of the collision. Despite the severity of the crash, officials confirmed that no learners sustained serious injuries, and all passengers were safely removed from the vehicle.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, including whether road conditions, vehicle speed, or driver error may have contributed. Local police have urged all motorists, particularly those transporting school children, to exercise caution on busy routes like the R510.

This marks another concerning instance of scholar transport accidents in the region, following a crash earlier this week in Vanderbijpark where a truck collided with a scholar transport vehicle, resulting in the deaths of 14 young learners. The 22‑year‑old driver of the scholar transport vehicle was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a valid permit.

It has also raised ongoing safety discussions among parents, schools, and the Department of Education. In recent years, the North West has recorded several incidents involving scholar transport vehicles, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of road safety measures, regular vehicle maintenance checks, and heightened driver training.

The content creator @mogomotsimatshaba2's video went viral on social media, sparking a debate among netizens.

SA reacts to Northwest scholar transport crash

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the North West scholar transport accident, saying:

Ronnie M said:

"Nothing wrong with January, and there's no bad luck, taxi drivers are the problem, we have to be honest about it."

Zinhle Mtsweni added:

"Haibo😭💔."

Mmathabo M.S stated:

"Those kids need comfort nd assurance that they are okay. Not to be transferred to another taxi nd straight to school. Surely they are still scared."

Nonhlanhla MaSompisy Mbele replied:

"Something is not right🤔."

Saluzema suggested:

"Can we have a national prayer meeting over our children hle 🙏🏾."

Mabeu stated:

"Are they now driving in panic mode? May the Lord give our drivers strength and wisdom🙏."

Tshiamo commented:

"Lord, please intervene. This is too much, guys. We must always pray for the safety of our children."

