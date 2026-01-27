A TikTok page shared a video of an unroadworthy taxi driving on a busy Johannesburg freeway

The clip showed the taxi carrying multiple passengers despite the safety hazard, sparking anger among South Africans

Mzansi flooded the comments questioning why people still board such vehicles, and called for stricter regulations

A man is looking at his phone on the left, and a taxi is on a freeway on the right. Images: Freepik/Freepik and @skyviewmediaint27/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video of a taxi operating on a Gauteng freeway in dangerous conditions has left South Africans furious about the state of public transport in the country. The footage of the vehicle was posted on 25 January 2026 on the TikTok account @skyviewmediaint27, which shares news and traffic updates. The clip shows an unroadworthy taxi travelling on a busy Johannesburg freeway.

At first glance, the taxi looked normal as someone recorded it from inside their own vehicle while driving past. However, a closer look revealed a serious safety problem. The taxi's door wasn't closing properly or shutting fully, meaning it was operating on a busy freeway with passengers inside while the door remained open. The person filming added text to the video stating:

"Unroadworthy Taxi on a busy freeway in Gauteng, 25 January 2026."

The dangerous condition of the taxi raised serious concerns about passenger safety. If an accident were to happen involving this vehicle, people inside could be hurt far worse than they would be if the door were able to close and lock properly. Despite this obvious hazard, the taxi continued operating with multiple passengers on board.

The video quickly went viral, with South Africans expressing anger and frustration over the ongoing issues with public transport safety. The timing made the situation even more sensitive, coming just weeks after the Vaal scholar transport accident that claimed 14 young lives.

Many viewers shared their concerns about why passengers still choose to board taxis in such terrible condition, knowing the potential consequences. Others pointed out the broader problems with South Africa's transportation system, particularly when it comes to public transport involving taxis.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA questions taxi safety standards

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikToker @skyviewmediaint27's video:

@user24330933425386 said:

"The sad part is that people are still allowing themselves to be transported in the wreck of a taxi 💔"

@thesolitaryreaper questioned:

"How do you get into a taxi like this with the full knowledge of what the consequences could be?"

@fezubuhle2 pointed out:

"Using a phone while driving."

@mulaudzilutendo asked:

"I don't see anything wrong... What's wrong with this taxi?"

@pasi shared:

"Taxi drivers will harass you if you refuse to get in."

@bella wrote:

"Which country is this 😂😂😂"

@nokhwelithole added:

"I've seen unroadworthy vehicles in other provinces, but Gauteng is worse, and the taxi operators don't care about human life."

@jerome commented:

"How for people still board this taxi is beyond me."

A taxi in a very poor condition on a road. Images: @skyviewmediaint27

Source: TikTok

More on transport safety issues

Briefly News recently reported on hundreds of Vaal residents attending a candlelight vigil to mourn 14 learners who died in a scholar transport crash.

recently reported on hundreds of Vaal residents attending a candlelight vigil to mourn 14 learners who died in a scholar transport crash. Fresh details about the fatal Vaal learner transport crash reopened wounds for South Africans, with a bizarre twist surrounding the driver's family's survival.

A video showing a scholar transport crash in North West alarmed South Africans and reignited conversations about road safety.

Source: Briefly News