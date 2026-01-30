A Johannesburg content creator accepted a follower's challenge to book an Uber for just a one-metre ride

The clip showed the confused driver asking where he was going, with the ride costing R21

South Africans found the prank hilarious, with some sharing their own short Uber ride stories

A Johannesburg content creator has left South Africans in stitches after accepting a follower's challenge that pushed the limits of how short an Uber ride can be. Facebook user Keith Dodgen, who shares fun and interesting content while taking on challenges from his followers, posted a video on 17 January 2026 with the caption:

"The shortest ride ever! 😂🤣"

The video was a response to follower @nickeel, who dared Keith to try booking an Uber for only a one-minute ride. Keith decided to take on the challenge by ordering an Uber to go to his neighbour's house, which was literally just one metre away from his own home. He admitted in the video that it was actually quite pricey for just one metre.

After he confirmed the pickup, the driver started sending him weird messages asking where he was going. Keith told him to just come, and he would show him. He joked that the driver probably thought they were trying to rob him. After waiting for a while, the driver finally arrived.

When the Uber driver pulled up and parked in front of Keith's home, he looked confused and asked where exactly Keith was going, pointing out that the app was showing zero distance. Keith told him to just drive, and as soon as the car started moving forward, he told the driver he could drop him off right there. The driver looked at him with a surprised expression and asked,

"Serious?"

Keith confirmed yes. The driver was shocked. Keith then came up with the excuse that he doesn't like walking, which is why he booked an Uber for such a ridiculously short distance.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi howls at Uber ride

Netizens loved the Facebook user @keith.dodgen.9's prank, with many finding it hilarious:

@dewaldprinsloo shared:

"I was a bolt driver. I experienced this before. A bloke bolted 4 houses down because a gate was open with a dog, and he didn't want to pass this house because the dog would attack him, lol. True story."

@prianreddy said:

"Hahaha, this was too funny, the Uber was so confused 😂🤣😂"

@maronmafuzha challenged:

"Try this with a taxi, I want to see something 🤣🤣🤣"

@buhlezondo commented:

"That's because he saw you once were recording. There's no way he would have understood under normal circumstances."

Keith responded:

"Lol, he couldn't see I was recording, it's a hidden camera... But after he dropped me off, I told him I was recording, and we laughed 😂"

@moniqueethicaart said:

"I hope you tipped him well for wasting his time 🤣🤣🤣"

@bafomarkets joked:

"Talking about when I'm successful, there will be signs😂🔥"

