A content creator bought a KFC meal and swapped the cooked chicken with raw chicken from a grocery store before returning to complain to the staff

The KFC employees were genuinely shocked and confused, calling over multiple workers to see the raw chicken in the box

South Africans loved the unique prank, with the video going viral and viewers praising his creativity

A content creator has left South Africans in fits of laughter after pulling off a clever prank at KFC that had the staff completely confused. He shared the video on 13 January 2026 with the caption:

"Why is my chicken raw prank on KFC🤣🤣"

In the video, the content creator explained through text on screen that he was pranking KFC. He's seen buying a meal at the fast food restaurant's drive-thru, then removing the cooked chicken from the box and quickly replacing it with raw chicken from a tray he bought at a grocery store.

After swapping the chicken, he walked back into the store to complain to the staff about being served raw chicken. When he showed the first employee at the counter, the man looked up at him in shock and didn't say anything for a moment. A woman standing nearby, another customer, asked if he was joking, but the content creator insisted he was not.

The KFC employee, still unable to believe what he was seeing, asked the content creator to confirm he was joking. When he says no, the first employee calls over a second worker to show him the raw chicken in the box. This second employee couldn't believe it either and started laughing, as he couldn't understand why anyone would serve a customer raw chicken.

The employees then called over the woman handling the drive-through orders, thinking she might be responsible. When she saw the raw chicken, her eyes opened wide, and her mouth dropped in shock. The three employees started going back and forth, trying to figure out who was to blame for the situation.

The content creator then stopped them and said he knew how to fix the problem. He pulled out his phone and suggested they play a game on a betting app called Gamble Minds. The woman agreed, and he started pressing buttons on the app. After playing for a bit, he tells them it's fine because he won. One of the employees asks whether they've won too, but the content creator clarifies that no, only he has won.

Mzansi loves the creativity

Social media users shared their thoughts on Instagram user @aghigambles's clip, stating:

@erickcaughtastray wrote:

"Bro was genuinely shocked 😭😭"

@bukhosi4675 gushed:

"'So we won?' was the best part😂"

@tamzi_hond suggested:

"Please cut up some raw potatoes as well."

@sir.mcotoyi added:

"Bro helped with the prank 😭😭🔥"

@showmeurgut1n0nly said:

"This is so peak🙏😭"

