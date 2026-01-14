A content creator responded to a challenge by actually going to a petrol station and asking an attendant to fill his car with 50 cents' worth of fuel

The petrol attendant laughed but agreed to help, managing to get 0.03 litres of petrol

South Africans were shocked and amused that he actually pulled off the challenge

A petrol attendant on the left and a content creator on the right. Images: @yung_earn

Source: Instagram

A content creator from Johannesburg has left South Africans in fits of laughter after responding to a challenge that asked him to try putting 50 cents' worth of petrol in his car. The video was posted on 13 January 2026 and shows the young man actually going through with the request at a petrol station. The clip was created as a response to a social media user who goes by the social media handle @UnabletoAble, who commented:

"Bro, please try to fill up 50 cent petrol at any garage."

In the video, the content creator says he's going to try putting in 50 cents' worth of petrol, joking that it's Januworry and he just needs to get to his girlfriend's place. When the petrol attendant comes to ask how much fuel he needs, the content creator asks if he can fill some 50 cents' worth of petrol. The attendant gives him a confused look and laughs, explaining that the car is just going to move forward a bit and then stop. The content creator insists, saying Januworry is tough and he just needs to push through until payday comes around.

The petrol attendant, understanding the struggle, agrees to help and asks whether he wants 95 or 93 fuel. After choosing 93, the attendant unscrews the petrol lid and comments that January is indeed tough. He then presses the fuel button slightly for about a second, and the price on the filling machine shows 62 cents for 0.03 litres of petrol. Both men start laughing at the absurdity of the situation. The content creator then says he has a 10-cent coin somewhere and goes to his car to get it. He hands over the coin to the attendant and tells him to keep the change, sending both of them into more laughter.

Mzansi loves the fun challenge

The video had people impressed that he actually went through with the challenge. Many viewers noted that the petrol attendant was a good sport for helping Instagram user @yung_earn out, stating:

@venus.official wrote:

"It's him actually doing it for me😭💀"

@wrld.of_gerard joked:

"Keep the change😭😭"

@emilin_no1 added:

"We know that you added more petrol afterwards 😂"

@nazmeera_mujahidsaleem gushed:

"At least you'll tred it 👏😂😂"

@justjohnsmit commented:

"This video is next level🤣🤣🤣"

@saulighajappie said:

"😂😂😂 I can't believe you actually did that."

@deshan.ethan stated:

"That 50c would've only taken you to get the other 10c😭🤣"

@i_am_mello_underdog wrote:

"50c petrol is diabolical, bro😂😂"

@jaysonmakasi asked:

"Did anything come out though?"

A man in Joburg sitting in his car. Images: @yung_earn

Source: Instagram

