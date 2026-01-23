South Africans Amazed by Mom Who "Bought" 11-Year-Old Son a Car in Viral Video
- A South African mother went viral after sharing a playful moment with her 11-year-old son involving a brand-new red car
- The social media post sparked laughter, admiration, and conversations about parenting and creative ways to motivate children
- The clip prompted discussions online about responsibility, safe driving, and the growing trend of sharing heartwarming family moments on social media
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A mother in South Africa has gone viral online after gifting her 11-year-old son a brand-new red car, sparking both amusement and astonishment across social media.
The heartwarming yet humorous post shared on 17 January 2026 January under the social media user @nadinemanuels showed the young boy walking over to the shiny vehicle, which was parked in a lot, before climbing in and taking a seat on the passenger side.
In the video, the mother entered the car, and together they drove off, capturing the joyful moment. The mother @nadinemanuels captioned the post with a playful note:
"He'll get it when he's 18 😅😂 Mans said he was tired of walking to school."
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
She also clarified that her son will be driven to school by someone else until he is old enough to legally drive, ensuring the post was taken in good humour rather than literally.
The clip quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of views, comments, and shares. Many social media users expressed both laughter and admiration for the mother’s creative way of motivating her child. Some parents shared similar anecdotes of going to extraordinary lengths to make their children smile, while others joked about their own children asking for similar early perks.
While the gesture is mostly lighthearted, it has also sparked discussions online about parenting, responsibility, and teaching children the value of driving safely.
The post highlights the growing trend of parents using social media to share amusing or heartwarming family moments, connecting with audiences who enjoy content that is both entertaining and relatable. For now, the 11-year-old can enjoy the novelty of a car ride, with the promise that one day, the keys will truly be his.
SA is impressed by mom’s car gift for 11-year-old son
South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the mom and son moment, saying:
Shygirl16 said:
"Car will be paid off in seven years when his ready to drive, makes sense."
Olgadiva1 added:
"I would too❤😍 Congratulations."
IronMan stated:
"And the moral of this story is.... (I leave it to you guys)."
Troy'amiN expressed:
"He's too young for a car. Ilethe Kimi, malume amubambele till he's eligible to hold a driver's license 🙂↔️😩💀😭😂."
To which she responded by saying:
"Malume must take him to school and back also until then abeg😩😅."
Watch the video below:
Parents surprise their kids with cars
- Briefly News reported that one young woman's special day in South Africa became even more memorable thanks to a heartfelt and surprising graduation gift from her mom.
- A young woman got a brand new car for her 18th birthday, and her over-the-top reaction is making waves online, all thanks to her mother, who went all out for her.
- A loving mother spoiled her daughter with her first car. The mom pulled out all the stops and bought her a Mercedes-Benz AMG A45S.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za