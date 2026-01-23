South Africans Amazed by Mom Who "Bought" 11-Year-Old Son a Car in Viral Video

A South African mother went viral after sharing a playful moment with her 11-year-old son involving a brand-new red car

A mother in South Africa has gone viral online after gifting her 11-year-old son a brand-new red car, sparking both amusement and astonishment across social media.

The heartwarming yet humorous post shared on 17 January 2026 January under the social media user @nadinemanuels showed the young boy walking over to the shiny vehicle, which was parked in a lot, before climbing in and taking a seat on the passenger side.

In the video, the mother entered the car, and together they drove off, capturing the joyful moment. The mother @nadinemanuels captioned the post with a playful note:

"He'll get it when he's 18 😅😂 Mans said he was tired of walking to school."

She also clarified that her son will be driven to school by someone else until he is old enough to legally drive, ensuring the post was taken in good humour rather than literally.

The clip quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of views, comments, and shares. Many social media users expressed both laughter and admiration for the mother’s creative way of motivating her child. Some parents shared similar anecdotes of going to extraordinary lengths to make their children smile, while others joked about their own children asking for similar early perks.

While the gesture is mostly lighthearted, it has also sparked discussions online about parenting, responsibility, and teaching children the value of driving safely.

The post highlights the growing trend of parents using social media to share amusing or heartwarming family moments, connecting with audiences who enjoy content that is both entertaining and relatable. For now, the 11-year-old can enjoy the novelty of a car ride, with the promise that one day, the keys will truly be his.

SA is impressed by mom’s car gift for 11-year-old son

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the mom and son moment, saying:

Shygirl16 said:

"Car will be paid off in seven years when his ready to drive, makes sense."

Olgadiva1 added:

"I would too❤😍 Congratulations."

IronMan stated:

"And the moral of this story is.... (I leave it to you guys)."

Troy'amiN expressed:

"He's too young for a car. Ilethe Kimi, malume amubambele till he's eligible to hold a driver's license 🙂‍↔️😩💀😭😂."

To which she responded by saying:

"Malume must take him to school and back also until then abeg😩😅."

Watch the video below:

Briefly News reported that one young woman's special day in South Africa became even more memorable thanks to a heartfelt and surprising graduation gift from her mom.

