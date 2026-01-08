“I’d Be Laughing”: Proposal Prank on McDonald’s Staff Humours South Africans
- A local woman shared a TikTok video of how she and a man pranked staff members at a McDonald's restaurant
- The man got down on one knee to propose to the woman, and her answer left many people in disbelief
- Some social media users were quite amused, while others weren't aware that it was all a prank
A couple pranked the staff members at a McDonald's restaurant in Johannesburg by carrying out a fake proposal. The woman's answer to the man left a cloud of awkwardness hanging in the air.
On 6 January 2026, TikTok user @maybelin_in uploaded a video showing how she and the man sat at a table, which the staff approached with a tray of ice cream. The man then got down on one knee, leaving the prankster in 'shock.' The staff members shouted and jumped with joy; however, the woman didn't seem as joyful. She shook her head no and walked away from the kneeling man, leaving many people stunned and begging her to say yes.
Watch the TikTok video posted on @maybelin_in's account below:
Internet reacts to fake proposal at McDonald's
Several members of the online community gathered in the comment section, with some people still believing that the proposal was real.
@tt_leg, who was one of the believers, said:
"I find this to be very disrespectful. I'm very proud of you, my sister. Do not propose to someone in public if you haven't had a conversation to see if there's consensus regarding marriage and a timeframe."
@tho_bilee7 confessed in the comments:
"Sorry to say, but I'd be laughing my lungs out."
@kumaranpillay1 stated with laughter:
"Try KFC, maybe she will say yes."
@kegno3 heard the staff beg and wrote:
"'Say yes, please?' Are they going to be in the marriage with you?"
@mgdlomtd jokingly remarked:
"That's after he bought her a Happy Meal."
