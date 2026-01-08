“Chat, Who Is This?”: IShowSpeed Meets His Zimbabwean Lookalike

American streamer IShowSpeed was in total disbelief when he saw someone in Zimbabwe who looked exactly like him

The doppelgänger matched the online personality's energy, who was confused and wondered who he was

Social media users were thoroughly entertained when they saw the two interact with each other

IShowSpeed was stunned when he spotted his Zimbabwean lookalike. Image: MEGA

Source: Getty Images

IShowSpeed, an award-winning American streamer, visited Zimbabwe on 7 January 2026 and was surprised to see a young man who looked exactly like him. Internet users couldn't help but laugh after watching the hilarious interaction between the two young men.

Speed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, is currently touring the African continent for his 'Speed Does Africa' livestream series. While in South Africa's neighbouring country, the 20-year-old was surprised to see his doppelgänger, content creator Superstar Jani, with a Zimbabwean flag, approach him, giving the same high energy.

The American online personality kept asking:

"Chat, who is this?"

The pair hilariously asked who each other's parents were, with Superstar Jani joking that he was Speed's brother. His security detail even mistakenly took the lookalike for Speed at one point.

Watch a snippet of the moment in the TikTok video posted on Liu Clipper's account below:

IShowSpeed's lookalike entertains the internet

The viral video had thousands of social media users flock to the comment section after they saw the lookalike Speed.

IShowSpeed met his Zimbabwean lookalike, Superstar Jani. Image: @superstarjani

Source: TikTok

@easy2dream stated in the comments:

"Zimbabwe Speed is more energetic than the real Speed."

An amused @hloots0 said:

"Nah, this is genuinely funny."

@rashad.bakshar told the online community:

"I always find it crazy how you can meet unrelated people who look very similar to you."

@tycoon_habasimbi stated with a laugh:

"He met his match."

