An American streamer on the left and a young eSwatini girl standing next to Speed on the right.

An American TikToker @tuttymbm, a streamer on Twitch and YouTube, posted a video on 4 January 2026 showing an interesting moment in eSwatini between Speed and a young woman with whom he seemed taken. The video was captioned:

"Speed needs 17 cows to marry this tribe girl from eSwatini."

In the clip, Speed was in eSwatini. He was with a young woman who showed him who her father was. The father came closer, and they started discussing lobola negotiations if Speed was interested in marrying the young woman. Speed pointed to the man and asked if that was her father. The eSwatini man replied:

"Yes, that is my firstborn."

Speed looked quite taken with the gentleman who approached them. It seemed like he had something on his mind but wasn't saying it, and he appeared taken either with the situation or the young lady. This probably prompted the man to wonder if Speed was interested in his daughter.

The father asked: "You want to give me cows?" Speed didn't really understand what was implied by that at first, so the man repeated: "You want to give me cows?" Speed answered: "Yeah."

The man explained that before anything else, the woman has to agree to the proposal. If she says yes, then the families meet to discuss the marriage. Speed paused, looked at his phone, and smiled, clearly intrigued. A guide travelling with him stepped in to clarify that the process starts with asking the woman, and once she agrees, the discussion moves to her father, where they negotiate the number of cows for lobola.

Speed then asked how many cows it would take for him to marry her. The man replied that it would be 17 cows. Speed repeated the number, sounding surprised. When the guide asked what that would cost, Speed rubbed his chin, thinking it through, and joked about trying to figure out how much 17 cows would actually be worth.

An eSwatini woman standing next to Speed and an American streamer reacting to what was being said.

Social media curious about lobola chat

Social media users flooded the comment section with their thoughts on IShowSpeed discussing lobola with the eSwatini woman's father on TikToker @tuttymbm's clip:

@Nex View said:

"Look at her expression. The way she was looking at him means she liked him."

@MrFlyAzzJames calculated:

"That would be 47k to 60k."

@Vanhoover gushed:

"This is so pure, she is pretty and natural 🥰🥰🥰"

@King of the Clouds joked:

"I got my father-in-law a bacon cheeseburger special at Tom's."

@Chosen4truth wrote:

"This is sooo dopeeeee. I'm just cheesing at the phone."

@just a dude added:

"Where I'm at, cows go from 2,500 to 4,000... That's roughly $42,000 at least."

@LND-Freestyle wrote:

"My bro is living his best life in the motherland 😂😂"

