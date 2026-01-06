“How Many Cows?”: eSwatini Tribe Woman Charms IShowSpeed Before He Approaches Her Dad for Lobola
- An American streamer shared a video of IShowSpeed meeting a young woman in eSwatini
- The woman's father told Speed he would need 17 cows to marry his daughter
- Social media users were charmed by the interaction, with some calculating the cost
An American TikToker @tuttymbm, a streamer on Twitch and YouTube, posted a video on 4 January 2026 showing an interesting moment in eSwatini between Speed and a young woman with whom he seemed taken. The video was captioned:
"Speed needs 17 cows to marry this tribe girl from eSwatini."
In the clip, Speed was in eSwatini. He was with a young woman who showed him who her father was. The father came closer, and they started discussing lobola negotiations if Speed was interested in marrying the young woman. Speed pointed to the man and asked if that was her father. The eSwatini man replied:
"Yes, that is my firstborn."
"He’s got technique”: CCTV footage of man stealing gold bracelets in Cape Town annoys South Africans
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Speed looked quite taken with the gentleman who approached them. It seemed like he had something on his mind but wasn't saying it, and he appeared taken either with the situation or the young lady. This probably prompted the man to wonder if Speed was interested in his daughter.
The father asked: "You want to give me cows?" Speed didn't really understand what was implied by that at first, so the man repeated: "You want to give me cows?" Speed answered: "Yeah."
The man explained that before anything else, the woman has to agree to the proposal. If she says yes, then the families meet to discuss the marriage. Speed paused, looked at his phone, and smiled, clearly intrigued. A guide travelling with him stepped in to clarify that the process starts with asking the woman, and once she agrees, the discussion moves to her father, where they negotiate the number of cows for lobola.
Speed then asked how many cows it would take for him to marry her. The man replied that it would be 17 cows. Speed repeated the number, sounding surprised. When the guide asked what that would cost, Speed rubbed his chin, thinking it through, and joked about trying to figure out how much 17 cows would actually be worth.
Social media curious about lobola chat
Social media users flooded the comment section with their thoughts on IShowSpeed discussing lobola with the eSwatini woman's father on TikToker @tuttymbm's clip:
@Nex View said:
"Look at her expression. The way she was looking at him means she liked him."
@MrFlyAzzJames calculated:
"That would be 47k to 60k."
@Vanhoover gushed:
"This is so pure, she is pretty and natural 🥰🥰🥰"
@King of the Clouds joked:
"I got my father-in-law a bacon cheeseburger special at Tom's."
@Chosen4truth wrote:
"This is sooo dopeeeee. I'm just cheesing at the phone."
@just a dude added:
"Where I'm at, cows go from 2,500 to 4,000... That's roughly $42,000 at least."
@LND-Freestyle wrote:
"My bro is living his best life in the motherland 😂😂"
Watch the TikTok clip below:
More on IShowSpeed's Africa tour
- Briefly News recently reported on DJ Sbu responding after being called out for fanboying Speed, explaining that he wasn't fanboying.
- An American woman shared an emotional video after seeing IShowSpeed in South Africa.
- An American TikToker explained why Africa isn't poor after watching IShowSpeed in Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za