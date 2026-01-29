A Northern Cape content creator shared a video complaining about the extreme heat in Upington at half past one in the morning

The clip showed him sitting in his car at a red traffic light with his air conditioning on as the temperature skyrocketed

South Africans who have lived in Upington shared their experiences with the brutal heat

A Northern Cape man is taking a picture at the beach, and also while standing near his vehicle. Images: @rahat.baig.2025

Source: Facebook

A Northern Cape man has left South Africans stunned after sharing the extreme temperature he experienced in Upington in the middle of the night. Facebook user Rahat Baig, who shares personal content on his page, posted a video on 27 January 2026 showing what he was dealing with while sitting in his car, with the engine running. He stopped at a red traffic light on a road in Upington. It was completely dark outside with no sunlight at all. He showed the outside of his car to prove it was nighttime, then turned the camera to his dashboard to reveal the time: 1:30 in the morning. Despite the darkness, his air conditioning was on.

The shocking part came when he showed the temperature reading on his dashboard. It was 33 degrees Celsius. He couldn't believe what he was experiencing. Rahat said he really couldn't understand why the temperature was so bad and why it was so hot at that time of day. He went on to say that if this is what the temperature is like at half past one in the morning, he could only imagine what it must be like during the day when the sun is actually out. The video ended with him saying that the Lord must have mercy on the people living in Upington who have to deal with these extreme temperatures day in and day out.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi shares Upington heat experiences

Netizens watching the video could relate and shared their experiences on Facebook user @rahat.baig.2025's post:

@mornenel joked:

"In Upington, you put tanning lotion on your steaks when you braai else they burn from the top."

@mahafhamandathiaweli said:

"Today is 42, imagine this place, no."

@johnnell commented:

"That's Upington for you 😂😂😂 Imagine us going there for December."

@lillydaubermann shared:

"Yup... I lived there for 5 years... That heat is real... Without cooler systems and aircons, you can't breathe or live with the heat."

@angeliengrimbeek added:

"The heat is just too much. You get used to it eventually but, the first few months you don't get to sleep. I used to say I am sleeping like a baby... Awake every hour😂"

@chrisburger revealed:

"Did my National Service at 8SAI Upington in the 80's. There is like, maybe 3 meters between that place and the hɛll."

@natashiahjansen noted:

"That's Egyptian Summer weather😅"

@kobusbenjamin said:

"The hearts of the people are just like the weather, hot. So Upington is tops, it's our place, and we love it ❤️"

An empty road in Upington. Images: @rahat.baig.2025

Source: Facebook

