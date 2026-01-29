Aircraft and ground crews raced to contain flames, as smoke drifted across parts of Cape Town. Emergency services enforced road and hiking trail closures

The fast-moving wildfire forced authorities to deploy aerial water drops. Specialised mountain rescue teams worked to protect the nearest communities

Social media users circulated dramatic footage and urgent safety warnings as emergency crews fought intense flames across steep and dangerous terrain

A wildfire broke out in Table Mountain National Park on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, sending thick smoke across parts of Cape Town and prompting urgent evacuations in the Ruyteplaats area near Hout Bay.

No confirmed cause of the recent Table Mountain fire has been confirmed as authorities continue to investigate.



Firefighting crews were deployed by air and land as authorities moved quickly to contain the blaze and protect nearby residential areas, hiking trails, and vegetation.

The fire was first reported shortly before 3 PM, with SANParks, the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, and Volunteer Wildfire Services launching a coordinated response. Aerial firefighting aircraft were dispatched to drop water over steep slopes, while ground crews worked through rugged terrain to slow the spread of the flames.

A Facebook post shared by SANParks - Table Mountain National Park confirmed that several hiking trails, including those around the Twelve Apostles, Apostle Battery, and Back Table, were closed as a precaution. Park Avenue Road was also shut to allow emergency vehicles access and to limit public exposure to smoke. SEAM operators were mobilised to assist with the evacuation of hikers who may have been trapped along mountain routes.

In a Facebook video shared by the page, This is Cape Town, the footage showed dense smoke clouds rising above the mountain while firefighting planes repeatedly flew overhead, dumping water onto burning vegetation.

Fire season and repeated outbreaks

Table Mountain experiences frequent fires during the summer months due to hot temperatures, low rainfall, dry vegetation, and strong winds. These conditions create an environment where even a small ignition source can trigger large-scale wildfires.

Discover Africa Safaris has previously linked many of these fires to human activity, including unattended cooking fires, discarded cigarettes, and deliberate arson.

The impact of these fires extends beyond residential properties near the mountain, facing constant risk, while tourism and outdoor recreation are disrupted for extended periods.

Earlier on Wednesday, firefighting teams were also dispatched to Devil’s Peak following reports of another fire outbreak. That blaze was later contained, with ground crews remaining on site to conduct mopping-up operations and prevent flare-ups. SANParks - Table Mountain National Park confirmed that aerial resources and firefighting personnel remained on standby across the mountain range as weather conditions continued to pose elevated fire risks.

Mzansi weighed in as footage spread online

South Africans flooded the comments section with praises for the firefighters risking their lives to protect residents from the fire.

Nektaria Xenos noted:

“Praying for all the firefighters and the Western Cape🙏🏼🥺.”

Ronel Ronel de Beer commented:

“There are naughty people walking around with matches.”

Margaret Campbell said:

“Huge shout out to the CCT firefighters, whichever station they belong to. They have been out there daily fighting these fires. It can't be easy on them. Amazing crews.”

Pretty Little Things Catering noted:

“Big ups to the firefighters.”

Lydia Terperson said:

“Thank you to our firefighters for your commitment and dedication. Be safe and stay strong.”

Multiple reports suggest that more fire outbreaks are likely to occur due to the current weather conditions.



