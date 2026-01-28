A Cape Town outdoor enthusiast shared a video of himself struggling to hike up Table Mountain

The clip showed the hiker battling strong winds with his hoodie flapping wildly as he slowly climbed up the rocks

South Africans praised his bravery but questioned whether he checked the weather before attempting the hike

A Cape Town man's decision to hike Table Mountain despite wild weather conditions has left South Africans holding their breath. TikTok user @justvon_09, an outdoor enthusiast, hiker, trail runner, and hobbyist photographer, shared a video on 1 December 2025 showing just how difficult his climb became when the weather turned against him.

The clip started with the man climbing up the mountain in extremely windy conditions. The wind was so strong that it kept pushing him back as he tried to move forward. His hoodie was up, but it flapped wildly in the gusts, making it clear he was dealing with serious wind speeds. He slowly and carefully made his way up the trail, fighting against the elements with every step.

The video then cut to a different scene showing him moving away from the bottom and heading up the mountain. He climbed up rocks and showed a side view of himself, slowly making progress. The man shared in his caption that he wished he had stayed home, as his mum said.

According to experts on mountain hiking, winds above 30 mph are where hikers should seriously reconsider their plans. At 25-31 mph, large branches start moving, you hear whistling in wires, and it becomes difficult to use an umbrella. Above 30 mph, things escalate quickly, and you'll feel serious resistance while walking.

The hiker's video went viral, getting thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments. Many people praised his bravery for pushing through such difficult conditions, with some sharing that they'd had similar experiences on Table Mountain. Others questioned whether he had checked the weather forecast before leaving.

Mzansi relates to dangerous hike

Social media users shared their thoughts and similar experiences on TikToker @justvon_09's video:

@billiejean wrote:

"Cape of Storms."

@freakgirl said:

"Not me holding my breath praying you don't fall😱😱😱"

@raquel questioned:

"But did you check the weather before you left 😭"

@shaheeddawood commented:

"Jeez, definitely not safe and ideal weather to hike in😳"

@dee joked:

"Never will I test God like this haike 🤣😭😭"

@magic shared:

"😂 I had a similar experience on Table Mountain. I know that feeling."

@lyleclaasen asked:

"Are you in the shot of wind or what? Who's making the video 😂 brave soul."

