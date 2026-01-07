A wingsuit base jump on Table Mountain ended in a fatal fall, prompting a large-scale emergency response in a restricted area of the park

Rescue teams from multiple agencies worked through difficult terrain before recovering the victim, who was later confirmed to be a foreign national

The incident has renewed warnings from authorities as a string of recent aerial sports accidents raises safety concerns in the Table Mountain National Park

A base jumper who died after falling during a wingsuit jump from Table Mountain earlier this week has been formally identified, as authorities again warn against illegal aerial sports inside the national park.

Fatal Table Mountain Fall: Base Jumper Identified After Wingsuit Accident

Source: Getty Images

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) confirmed that multiple emergency teams were deployed on Monday after reports of a wingsuit base jumping incident in Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain.

Rescuers conducted an extensive, multi-agency search operation before locating the jumper. He was declared dead at the scene. His body was later airlifted off the mountain by helicopter and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

The BASE jumper has been identified

The deceased has been identified as Brendan Weinstein, an American national and experienced base jumper with a sizeable following in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to CapeTalk, former skydiver Jeff Ayliffe said Weinstein had travelled directly from the US specifically to attempt the jump but had not consulted local base jumpers who are familiar with the terrain and exit points.

“He hadn’t spoken to any of the local base jumping fraternity about this particular exit,” Ayliffe said.

“While the point has been used successfully before, it’s an extremely technical jump. Sadly, this attempt ended in tragedy.”

Authorities have reiterated that base jumping is strictly prohibited within the Table Mountain National Park, warning that such activities pose serious risks not only to participants but also to hikers and tourists below.

Table Mountain aerial sports accidents raise safety concerns

On social media and within the Cape Town local community, there’s been shock and sorrow at the loss, and renewed debate about the risks of extreme sports like base jumping, especially on famously scenic yet rugged terrain like Table Mountain.

This tragic incident follows a series of recent deaths in Cape Town, including an Australian runner who collapsed in September 2025 while jogging along the Atlantic Seaboard, and South African professional kite surfer Graham Howes, who died at sea in October 2025.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel extended condolences to Weinstein’s family and friends, praising rescue teams and volunteers for their efforts under difficult conditions. Park authorities continue to urge extreme sports enthusiasts to respect regulations, warning that illegal jumps place additional strain on emergency services and endanger lives.

Sailors were found dead on a yacht

Briefly News previously reported that two seasoned sailors were reportedly found dead on a yacht not far off the South African coast.

According to the New York Post, the pair, an Australian woman and a French man, had been sailing near Madagascar when they sent out a distress call.

Source: Briefly News