South Africans were left stunned after an image of neatly built village homes sitting right on the edge of a beach in the Eastern Cape began circulating online.

A rare image of village beachfront homes in the Eastern Cape that left Mzansi wishing to be part of the community. Image: @odedanilo

The picture, shared on 25 January 2026, quickly caught attention for showing a rare blend of traditional rural living and prime coastal beauty in an area many believe is near Coffee Bay.

The photo was posted by Twitter user @odedanilo, who simply dropped the image without much explanation. What followed was a wave of admiration as social media users tried to unpack where the homes were located and how such a scenic village existed in a province often associated with underdevelopment and poor infrastructure.

The image shows several modest but well-kept homes, some with rondavel-style roofs and others with painted walls and zinc roofing, all positioned on lush green land overlooking the ocean. The calm blue waters stretch behind the homes, creating a postcard-like scene.

A rare glimpse of coastal rural life

While many assumed the village could be in Coffee Bay, others speculated it might be connected to Willowvale, a nearby area known for strong cultural roots and breathtaking landscapes. Some users even linked the scene to Onezwa Mbola, the celebrated South African chef and content creator known for her farm-to-table approach and deep connection to Eastern Cape soil, though she is based in Willowvale.

What made the image by @odedanilo even more fascinating was how it challenged common perceptions about rural communities. Some villages are often built close to the sea for a better livelihood. Fishing, small-scale farming and cultural heritage play a big role in why families remain rooted in these areas, even when access roads are unreliable and basic services are inconsistent.

Mzansi weighs in on the breathtaking view

Twitter users zoomed in on the homes, marvelled at their positioning and imagined what it must be like to wake up to ocean views every day. Some joked about city people paying millions for what rural families have had for generations.

@GuptaLesiba commented:

“Why are you showing me this? Look now I wish I could be there. A rondavel by the sea shores? I can definitely live there and leave Limpopo for good. 😂”

@NasheCeezet_zw wrote:

“It looks so peaceful.”

@_LividaLoca_ said:

Politicians choose to lie and embezzle money for their own benefit instead of investing in developing such beautiful wealth on our land. Imagine the possibilities.”

@123456787q noted:

“It only needs one rich person to build a double storey for the whole village to recognise it.”

@unathi72180 said:

“Looks like a peaceful place to visit whenever you burnout approaching.”

The post has since gained more that 331,000 views and over 5,600 likes. Image: @odedanilo

