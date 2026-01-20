A national space agency has issued an alert about unusual space weather activity expected to affect the Earth

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised the public and key sectors to stay informed

The warning sparked a wave of reactions online, with South Africans sharing mixed views and questions in the comments section

The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) has issued a warning to the public about increased geomagnetic storm activity expected to affect Earth on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

SANSA alerted the public to increased geomagnetic storm activity. Image: NASA and Allan Baxter

Source: Getty Images

The alert was shared by SABC News on X 19 January 2026, which reported that SANSA is monitoring elevated space weather conditions linked to solar activity. Geomagnetic storms occur when charged particles released from the Sun interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, potentially disrupting technological systems.

It has also been reported that this storm is triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) caused by a long-duration X1.9 solar flare on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The geomagnetic storm could reach G4/Severe conditions, potentially disrupting navigation, communication, and electricity networks. Industries like aviation and drone operations should take note, as navigation systems may be affected. SANSA is monitoring the situation and will provide updates throughout the storm period.

Potential Impacts:

- Navigation Systems: Signal delays or errors may occur, affecting industries relying on precise GNSS data.

- Communication Networks: High-frequency radio disruptions are possible.

- Electricity Grids: Power surges or dips may occur.

SANSA encourages the public to stay informed through official channels and avoid spreading misinformation. The agency will continue to provide updates should conditions change. SANSA collaborates with global space weather centres to track the storm. While geomagnetic storms can't be prevented, industries can implement mitigation measures to minimise impact.

An image of buildings in a South African city. Image: James Strachan

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts as SANSA issues a weather alert

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the increased geomagnetic storm activity, saying:

Kagiso Khiba said:

"SANSA," I didn't know we had a Space Agency."

Big Balls wrote:

"Somebody please explain this in simple terms."

The Conqueror stated:

"@grok What is happening? Are we in danger?"

Every 23rd Spring wrote:

"Hey @grok, what’s a geomagnetic storm activity?"

She/her expressed:

"Explain to me like me like a 3 years old."

Brandon Lorenzo commented:

"What this means is your radios and lights, etc., might act a little weird today or tomorrow. coronal mass ejection. The sun is sending basically a cloud that's zooming toward Earth and will bump into our planet's invisible shield (that's our magnetic field) today or tomorrow."

Good Ol' Darkie simply said:

"Bathong lona? Why isnt anybody showing concern?"

Dr Michael replied:

"We need a lockdown."

Take a look at the post below:

3 More stories about flooding

Briefly News also reported that an 18-year-old boy has been missing for nearly three weeks while snorkelling in Mozambique. Ongoing search efforts involve aerial, sea, and surface operations with community support.

also reported that an 18-year-old boy has been missing for nearly three weeks while snorkelling in Mozambique. Ongoing search efforts involve aerial, sea, and surface operations with community support. A body believed to be that of the missing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member has been found.

Two more children were reported missing during the floods, which affected Limpopo, increasing the number of children who went missing. The government declared the floods a national disaster as the death toll increased and the floods continued to cause damage.

Source: Briefly News