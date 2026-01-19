Social media is in an uproar after a viral clip on X appeared to show alleged attacks on Senegalese-owned stores in Morocco following Senegal’s AFCON final victory

Authorities and news agencies have reported that post-match chaos was limited to the stadium, with no confirmed attacks on any Senegalese businesses

While the tense and controversial final fueled strong emotions, the claims of attacks outside the stadium are unverified

Social media is buzzing with reports of alleged attacks on Senegalese-owned stores in Morocco following the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on 18 January 2026. A clip circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter) appears to show individuals targeting shops, sparking concern and outrage among online users.

Some reports claim that the clip is from Morocco's October 2025 youth protests, where looting occurred amid clashes over reforms. Furthermore, news agencies have reported chaos limited to the stadium only. No attacks on any Senegalese stores were confirmed.

What happened during and after the match

The match, which saw Senegal defeat host nation Morocco 1‑0 after extra time, was tense and controversial. A late penalty awarded to Morocco, later missed by Brahim Diaz, and the Senegalese team briefly walking off the pitch, fueled strong emotions among fans. While celebrations and frustration were reported across both fanbases, the clip suggests that some individuals may have taken their anger out on Senegalese-owned businesses in the aftermath.

The post on X has been widely shared, with users debating its authenticity and expressing concern about the potential escalation of tensions between supporters. As of now, the alleged attacks remain unverified, but the video highlights how social media can amplify narratives in the wake of high-stakes sporting events.

Public reactions

The public flooded the post with thousands of likes, retweets, and comments.

@Ahindehezekiah said:

"Is this still sport? It is really unfair for them to be doing this."

@iamtopboy_commented:

"Honestly, Racism amongst North Africans might be worse than anywhere in the world."

@geedayyy remarked:

"Look at this. They should not host again, and all events should be taken away from them. They have shown bad sportsmanship."

@iAmPODii stated:

"I am not surprised. I knew it was going to happen. Very unsportsmanlike of them. They don't lose well. They don't take losses kindly at all."

@SkylarSkye3 said:

"Yeah, it was the shop owners that made you lose."

