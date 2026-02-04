A Korean content creator shared a video of three Korean panellists trying to guess the ages of African people

The panel guessed that a woman was a 22-year-old man based on her youthful appearance and outfit

The video went viral with over 75,000 reactions, with one panellist even slapping another for complimenting how beautiful one of the women looked

Koreans are guessing the ages of African women. Images: @awesomeworldkr

Source: TikTok

A Korean content creator has left the internet in stitches after posting a video of Korean people trying to guess the ages of African people. TikTok user @awesomeworldkr, who shares fun Korean videos featuring three regular panellists, posted the clip on 1 February 2026 with the caption:

"Koreans guess Black people's ages."

The video started with the creator explaining that after they uploaded a previous video, many people commented with their photos, asking the Korean panel to guess their ages. The three panellists, two men and one woman, were sitting, ready to take on the challenge.

The first man warned people not to get upset after they guessed their ages, with everyone agreeing. When the first photo appeared, all three panellists were immediately confused about which age group this person fell under.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

They initially mistook the woman for a young man because of the way she was dressed. The Apple Watch and the cap put on backwards made them think the person looked like a high schooler at most. The third panellist said maybe a high schooler is too young, with the Korean woman suggesting maybe 21 to 22. The first man kept looking at the picture, with the woman saying the outfit is for a younger person, too. They all counted down together and agreed the person was 22 years old.

When it was revealed that this was actually a 50-year-old woman, all three panellists started complaining that they couldn't see wrinkles on her face. They were quite surprised they got it so wrong.

For the second photo, they all agreed the woman looked like she was in her early twenties. The third man, now a bit scared after the first round, suggested going a little higher to maybe 24. The first man said the woman was quite pretty, which made the Korean woman hit him on the chest. He asked why she did that, showing she was jealous when he complimented the woman.

After everyone made a joke about the jealous moment, the first man said they should focus on their job. They settled on 20 to 25 years old, counted down together, and all guessed the woman was 25. When it was revealed she was actually 43 years old, the Korean panel was shocked and surprised, saying it's quite difficult to guess African people's ages.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Internet amused by Korean age-guessing

Social media users loved the TikToker @awesomeworldkr's video stating:

@beneficiary said:

"Thank you all for including me in this video!!! 🥰🥰🥰"

@kp joked:

"😅😅People born in the 80s and early 90s look younger than those born in 2000."

@emmie questioned:

"22 for the first lady? Hello? What😭"

@kasi asked:

"Why are they yelling and acting like that😭"

@kittay highlighted:

"He said 'This is getting out of hand' 🤣😂"

Korean panellists. Images: @awesomeworldkr

Source: TikTok

More about cultural exchanges

Briefly News recently reported on the UK reclaiming its position as South Africa's top overseas source market in 2025.

recently reported on the UK reclaiming its position as South Africa's top overseas source market in 2025. An American tourist documented his first rugby match experience at Cape Town's DHL Stadium.

A British woman living in Johannesburg shared her first impressions of South Africa, mentioning South African women's "inexperience" with wigs.

Source: Briefly News