The UK reclaimed its position as South Africa’s top overseas source market in 2025, surpassing the US

South Africa Tourism praised British travellers for their loyalty, citing “value for money, warm hospitality, and an incredible diversity of experiences”

The UK Embassy playfully teased the US Embassy over the numbers, sparking a wave of positive reactions from South Africans online

UK takes the tourist crown in South Africa with over 400 000 visitors. Images: Ben Stansall/ Getty Images and Walter Dhladhla/ Getty Images

The UK Embassy in South Africa couldn’t resist a little friendly rivalry with the US Embassy. After reports that the US claimed the top spot for visitors to South Africa, the UK Embassy cheekily posted a gentle correction on X on 30 January 2026.

With a wink and a nudge, the post by the High Commissioner to South Africa Anthony Phillipson reminded everyone that while the US may have big numbers in many things, when it comes to exploring South Africa, the Brits just edged ahead with over 400,000 visitors.

UK tops US in SA visitor numbers

According to Travel Weekly, the UK reclaimed its position as South Africa’s largest overseas source market in 2025, with the strongest annual performance since the pandemic. South Africa Tourism hub head Rachel Lewis said:

“It is fantastic to see the UK once again emerge as South Africa’s number one overseas market. The Brits truly love South Africa. They return again and again, and it’s easy to understand why: the destination consistently delivers on value for money, warm hospitality, and an incredible diversity of experiences."

Lewis also praised the travel trade for its “unwavering support” and attributed the growth to strong confidence among British travellers drawn by the destination’s “value for money, ease of travel and breadth of experiences.”

South Africans reacted to the post

@Saxondk wrote:

"We can't wait to welcome many more visitors to our beautiful country."

@transhumancoin_ said:

"I love the humour in this very important correction."

@albertlebepe4 commented:

"We love you. You have shown great respect for the sovereignty of South Africa."

@JohnIceAgency stated:

"SA is a far better destination than the US for value for money. Great weather, great wine, great scenery, great food (oysters to die for)… Oh, and Penguins… we know how the US loves Penguins!"

@TheBJBlazkowicz said:

"Always welcome to South Africa, unity in diversity."

High Commissioner to South Africa Anthony Phillipson posted a funny video claiming the top spot. Image: @AJPhillipson/X

Previously, Briefly News reported that another visitor from the UK said people in South Africa were “super kind‑hearted” and noted she didn’t see “one upset person or anyone being nasty” during her entire vacation, adding that “people are smiling” wherever she went.

