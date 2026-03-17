A legal dispute arose over the late Mosiuoa Lekota's estate following his recent burial

His wife, Cynthia Lekota, requested curatorship, but it is contested by Luzelle Adams, citing personal ties

Court proceedings revealed that about R400,000 was withdrawn from Lekota's bank account

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A legal dispute has emerged over the estate of Lekota. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - A legal dispute has emerged over the estate of former Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa 'Terror' Lekota, just days after his burial.

Affairs placed under curatorship

According to reports by the Mail & Guardian, Lekota's wife, Cynthia Lekota, filed an application to have his affairs placed under curatorship. The move was challenged by fellow COPE member Luzelle Adams, who told the court she has a direct interest in the estate. Adams claimed that she shared a property with the late politician and that they had a child together. Adams previously served as a Member of Parliament for COPE between 2009 and 2014. Court proceedings revealed that about R400,000 was withdrawn from Lekota's bank account, while a safe at his property was allegedly found open and empty.

The withdrawal is reported to have taken place on the same day his son, Kotane Lekota, was appointed interim curator of the estate. Kotane Lekota was appointed on 12 February 2026 and authorised to take control of his father's assets, including property, bank accounts and investments, as well as to manage the family's financial affairs. A significant portion of the estate's assets is reportedly held in the Mosiuoa Lekota Family Trust.

Lekota had been mentally incapacitated

The curatorship followed a ruling by Judge Millar, who found that Lekota had been mentally incapacitated from May 2025 until his death on 4 March 2026. Medical evidence presented in court cited severe cerebrovascular disease and significant cognitive impairment.

While Cynthia Lekota remains the legal spouse, Adams maintains that her alleged personal and financial ties to Lekota give her grounds to challenge aspects of the estate process. The matter is expected to continue in court as the dispute over the late politician's assets intensifies.

Lekota’s wife, Cynthia Lekota, filed an application to have his affairs placed under curatorship. Image: PresidencyZA/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the court battle.

@StephenMap75712 said:

"But Lekota was unemployed for a very long time with no source of income."

@LetsoaloRant said:

"So Lekota had a side? Anyway, may the best woman win!"

@john_sukazi said:

"We need more education about the importance of Wills."

@beukman_j said:

"People must understand that as soon as someone dies, the marriage becomes null and void. Anyone who can prove he or she was supported by the deceased until his/her death can claim against his/her estate. And yes, mistresses can claim if supported until the death."

@Sunflowerreal said:

"Not even 48 hrs after that, the man was buried."

Ramaphosa hails Mosiuoa Lekota as a servant of the people

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota following his passing on 4 March 2026.

The president noted the contributions that the anti-Apartheid icon made during the country's fight for democracy.

Source: Briefly News