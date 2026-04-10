Entrepreneurs Mel and Peet Viljoen have entered their pleas after they were arrested in the United States

The couple, known for their appearance on The Real Housewives of Pretoria , face charges for allegedly shoplifting groceries valued at R88 000 in Florida

South African members of the online community shared their mixed reactions and support for the ICE-detained couple's current situation

A TikTok content creator shared how Mel and Peet Viljoen pleaded during their court appearance. Image: @MzansiGoss

Source: Twitter

Former The Real Housewives of Pretoria cast member Melany 'Mel' Viljoen and her husband, Petrus 'Peet' Viljoen, grabbed headlines for their arrest in Florida, the United States. South Africans have been following along, with one invested woman sharing the plea that the husband and wife entered.

The South African couple was arrested on 10 March 2026 for allegedly shoplifting groceries worth approximately R88 000 from Publix, an American store. As non-American citizens, Mel and Peet were detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While Peet (charged with aggravated retail theft) is currently at the California City Corrections Centre in California, Mel (charged with aggravated grand retail theft) sits 1 580km away at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Colorado.

TikTok content creator BiancaSays3 shared an update on 9 April 2026 on her TikTok account, where she revealed both Peet and Mel entered a 'not guilty' plea during their first court appearance, which took place via Zoom.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

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South Africans discuss the Viljoens' arrest

Members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the unfortunate circumstances the Viljoens are currently experiencing and what they expect for their future.

People took to their keyboards with their thoughts about the Viljoens. Image: JÉSHOOTS / Pexels

Source: UGC

A facetious @zwide698 remarked:

"On behalf of South Africa, we would like to give the USA a token of appreciation by letting them keep this couple forever."

@amyleighhhhhh shared their thoughts in the comments, writing:

"Do you think they could say they don’t want to come back to South Africa out of fear of 'being persecuted,' or whatever those refugees claimed and want to seek refuge there like the other Afrikaners, and manage to stay? Ai, I hope not."

@patiemahasela told the public:

"Their story is a life lesson."

@gingershop123 added in the comment section:

"They have a support system. Their fans are helping them. They need to come back."

Referring to the controversial Igbo king, @therealdaddyadrian jokingly stated:

"Can they please be deported to the Eastern Cape? There’s a new king in need of subjects."

3 Other stories about the Viljoens

In another article, Briefly News reported that Showmax trolled Mel and Peet in a shady throwback clip from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip . Past and present Housewives joined in on the laughter.

reported that Showmax trolled Mel and Peet in a shady throwback clip from . Past and present Housewives joined in on the laughter. An Afrikaner woman analysed the Viljoens' situation. The humorous clip also discussed how the duo claimed to be victims of circumstances when they were accused of illegal activities.

A local comedian humorously portrayed himself as Mel being interviewed by a news outlet, flexing his creativity and making people laugh. Entertained viewers questioned how the man thought of the hilarious things he was saying.

Source: Briefly News