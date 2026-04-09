A South African man died following a fall in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Thursday, 9 April 2026

Hong Kong authorities confirmed the deceased had a history of mental illness, as investigations continue into the incident

Social media reactions revealed concern and speculation among South Africans regarding the circumstances of the man's death

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Authorities reported that the deceased was a Hong Kong identity card holder. Image: Li Zhihua/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CHINA, HONG KONG - South Africans on social media reacted with concern and speculation after a South African man died following a fall at a residential property in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong.

History of mental illness

According to IOL, police in Hong Kong reported that the incident was brought to their attention shortly after 01:00 on Thursday, 9 April 2026, when officers were dispatched to Lung Mei Village. On arrival, they found a man in his 30s lying unconscious outside a village house. Emergency responders transported the man to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for medical treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities indicated that the deceased was a Hong Kong identity card holder and was understood to have a history of mental illness. They confirmed that the circumstances leading up to the fall remain unclear and are under investigation. Police noted that the case was opened after reports that a man had been found unresponsive outside a residential property, and investigators have not yet disclosed further details about what led to the incident. Tai Po, one of Hong Kong's 18 administrative districts, is regarded as a largely residential area known for its waterfront promenade and cycling routes.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the incident.

Rei Laton said:

"Why does this seem like Deja vu?"

Sandy Sparks Deacon said:

"Was he pushed or did he jump?"

Khutso Motene asked:

"What happened?"

Mahomed Mather said:

"Now, let's wait for the GoFundMe account for his body to be brought back home."

A South African man in his 30s has died after falling from a village house. Image: Peter PARKS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other tragic stories

ActionSA Member of Parliament, Dereleen James, expressed concern at how members of the public respond to violent incidents. She remarked that the recent reaction to a shooting in Cape Town was a crisis. James said that violent murders have become norms that cannot be accepted. She observed that the public's response to a recent smash-and-grab incident pointed to a deeper crisis of helplessness, hopelessness, and a lack of faith in the South African Police Service.

A 6-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the head this morning on Eleanor Street in Valhalla Park. According to reports, she was caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs. Neighbours described hearing multiple gunshots around 9 am, followed by frantic calls for help.

South Africans reacted strongly after a taxi drove into a group of cyclists in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 6 April 2026. Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Ian Cameron posted details of the accident on his Ian Cameron Facebook account. The accident occurred on Victoria Road near the 12 Apostles. One cyclist has been seriously injured. Details on the accident are still sketchy.

Source: Briefly News