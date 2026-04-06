South Africans slammed a taxi driver who ploughed into a group of cyclists in Cape Town just after the Easter weekend

The accident happened on the road, and one cyclist was seriously injured in the incident

Netizens were displeased with the taxi driver’s conduct, and some called for stricter action to be taken against taxi drivers who break the law

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A taxi driver injured a cyclist after he drove into a group in Cape Town. Image: Ian Cameron

Source: Facebook

CAPE TOWN— South Africans reacted strongly after a taxi drove into a group of cyclists in Cape Town, Western Cape on 6 April 2026.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Ian Cameron posted details of the accident on his Ian Cameron Facebook account. The accident occurred on Victoria Road near the 12 Apostles. One cyclist has been seriously injured. Details on the accident are still sketchy.

Accidents in Easter 2026

Accidents on South African roads occurred days before the Easter weekend. Five people were killed in an accident on the N1 in Limpopo. The accident happened when a light motor vehicle and a bakkie collided with each other on 1 April.

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One person died, and two others sustained injuries when a security company minibus and a light bakkie collided at Ga-Chuene in Limpopo. The accident, which took place on 3 April, resulted in significant traffic disruptions in the area.

A 13-year-old boy escaped a burning vehicle after a collision on the R67 in the Eastern Cape. A sedan and an SUV collided on 3 April 2026, and the SUV caught fire.

South Africans react

Netizens were furious at the taxi driver’s actions and called him out. Some were worried about similar accidents happening more frequently.

Lindo KaSompisi said:

“If it’s not a taxi, then it’s a side-tipper truck.”

Charles A Zeelie said:

“About every time, like yesterday again. Vehicles coming from the front take over other vehicles that are keeping to the speed limit by crossing over the solid or broken lines, whether the cyclists are approaching or not. Vehicles push you into the mountain or barrier side while in the yellow lane. Motorists always have a responsibility to make sure when passing other cars that no traffic is approaching.”

Michelle Sutton said:

“Without full details on what actually happened, it would be wrong for any of us to jump to conclusions as to who was at fault. Cyclists tend to speed in bunched groups on these streets and act aggressively towards motorists who hoot at them to ride single file.”

Mark Myburgh said:

“Rest assured, you can almost guarantee that both sides were not innocent. Experience shows both do not obey road rules.”

14 year-old killed while driving car

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a teenager died in a car accident while driving his intoxicated father in KwaMashu, Durban. The accident happened on 5 April 2026 in the afternoon.

The teenager was allegedly behind the wheel and travelling in the eastbound lane when he failed to negotiate a turn. The vehicle he was driving veered off the road and rolled multiple times.

Source: Briefly News