A 6 -year-old girl was critically injured after being shot in the head this morning on Eleanor Street, Valhalla Park

The child was caught in the crossfire between two gangs, highlighting the growing danger of gang violence to innocent residents

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, and her current condition remains unknown as police investigate the shooting

DA NCOP Member on Security and Justice, Nicholas Gotsell, shared his concerns with Briefly News about the ongoing violence in Cape Town

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A child was shot in the head when she was caught in the crossfire between two gangs in Cape Town. Images: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images and Roder Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN —A 6-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the head this morning on Eleanor Street in Valhalla Park.

According to reports, she was caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs. Neighbours described hearing multiple gunshots around 9 a.m., followed by frantic calls for help.

The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Her family and community are in shock, grappling with the trauma of a young life endangered by escalating gang violence.

Her current condition has not been confirmed.

DA MP Dereleen James took to her X account to report on the matter. She wrote,

"My heart is broken by reports that an innocent child has been shot this morning. Please join me in praying for the child."

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Gang violence escalates despite army deployment

The shooting is part of a growing pattern of violent incidents affecting innocent bystanders in Cape Town. DA NCOP Member on Security and Justice, Nicholas Gotsell, shared his thoughts on the army deployment with Briefly New. He emphasised the challenges that continue in combating gang violence, despite the SANDF presence. Gotsell pointed to several recent shootings where children were injured despite the presence of SANDF troops in the area.

“These shootings occurred despite the presence of soldiers and underscore the reality that the deployment is not intelligence-driven and does not cover multiple gang junctions simultaneously,” he said.

Gotsell also criticised the lack of police resources, which he says hampers the ability to respond effectively.

“In Mitchells Plain alone, 12 policing vehicles and 8 detective vehicles have been sitting out of service. A deployment cannot succeed if police cannot respond quickly or investigate cases properly,” he added.

He called on the government to fully mobilise the promised troop numbers. While 800 troops were initially announced for Cape Town, Gotsell estimates only around 250 are currently on the ground. He further urged that critical policing resources be restored and that policing powers be expanded to both the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape provincial government.

Multiple shootings rock Cape Town

In related news, a series of fatal shootings across several Cape Flats areas between 31 March and the morning of 1 April 2026 left multiple people dead and others wounded. In Manenberg, three people were killed, and three others were wounded in separate shooting incidents reported in Elbe Street, Tousberg Street and Renoster Street. A man was shot and critically wounded in Yusuf Gool Street, Athlone and an adult male was shot dead in Katdoring Street, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday night, 31 March 2026.

Gang violence continues to escalate in Cape Town depsite the depolyment of the SANDF. Image: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the City of Cape Town questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to deploy soldiers to gang-affected areas in the Western Cape, warning that stabilisation without convictions will not end the violence. The current deployment marks the second time since 2019 that the army has been sent to stabilise gang-ridden communities in the Western Cape.

Source: Briefly News