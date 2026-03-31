Members of the South African National Defence Force have arrived in the Cape Flats to support the South African Police Service in tackling gang violence

A joint operational parade in Belhar has officially launched the coordinated effort between soldiers, police, and local law enforcement

South Africans remain cautiously optimistic that the SANDF presence will quell gang activity in the area

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SANDF has finally arrived in Cape Town to help police fight gang violence in the area. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN —The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has finally touched down in Cape Town to help tackle rising crime in the Cape Flats.

The soldiers are expected to support the police in dealing with gang violence, extortion, and other serious crimes affecting many communities in the area.

According to Eyewitness News, a joint operational parade is currently taking place in Belhar, bringing together the South African Police Service, SANDF, and local law enforcement agencies. Footage of the parade has been doing the rounds on X, with many South Africans expressing some reserved optimism that their presence will quell the gang violence in some of the hardest-hit neighbourhoods.

Parliament Portfolio Committee member on Police, Dereleen James was present at the parade. She called on communities to help the deployed officers with information about crime in their areas.

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"My mission is to defeat the drugs and gangs. They have corrupted and destroyed the moral fabric of our families," said James

See video here:

Why is the army in Cape Town?

The SANDF’s role is to assist SAPS by increasing visibility, conducting patrols, and supporting high-risk operations. Soldiers do not replace the police but work alongside them to strengthen crime-fighting efforts, especially in areas where gangs are heavily active.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the SANDF would be deployed to the Western Cape and Gauteng during his State of the Nation Address speech on Thursday, 12 February 2026. The goal is to restore order, protect residents, and give police the backup they need to respond more effectively to crime. The operation will last until 31 March 2027 and is estimated to cost over R823 million. 800 of the 2200 soldiers were deployed to the Western Cape.

South Africans weigh in

@Time2Coach said:

"The roots of gang violence on the Cape Flats date back to early Apartheid days, when whole communities were uprooted from the inner city and dumped on these flats. Meanwhile, gangs have become a culture, a means of life, often replacing dysfunctional families. The Army cannot solve that."

@Prettyboy_056 commented:

"Deploying the SANDF to the Cape Flats is a relief, but the army shouldn't be a permanent police force. I hope the govt uses this time to properly capacitate the SAPS so we can have long-term safety without the need for soldiers on our streets."

@GamsahabnidaLstated:

"It's long overdue."

@MintieMnisi prayed:

"Protect them, Oh Lord, from those uncontrollable monsters."

@XolaniMamkeli wrote:

"That is commendable. The Cape Flats were like GAZA. The war raging there was out of hand."

South Africans remain optimistic that the SANDF presence will quell gang activity in the area. Images: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images and @Abramjee/X

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that security experts weighed in on the army deployment. One expert said the army can help in the short term by supporting police efforts to remove illegal guns and target gang leaders; however, long-term deployment was not feasible.

Source: Briefly News