About 800 SANDF soldiers are set to deploy to the gang-hit Cape Flats from 1 April to support police operations

While the army may help reduce gun violence temporarily, soldiers are not trained for policing, and their role is limited

Experts say long-term solutions require proper investigations, prosecutions, and community involvement, not just temporary deployments

800 SANDF soldiers are set to deploy to the gang-hit Cape Flats from 1 April to support police operations. Images: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images and Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — About 800 soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are expected to deploy to gang-affected areas from 1 April 2026, following the President’s February State of the Nation Address.

Reports from Eyewitness News indicate that, as the army prepares to move into the Cape Flats, some people are asking if residents are being included enough in tackling gang violence.

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The deployment comes as violence in the Western Cape spikes, with dozens of people killed in just a few days. The soldiers will work alongside police, but they will not have the power to arrest anyone.

Expert comments on deployment

Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Security Studies, Chandre Gould, says the army can help in the short term by supporting police efforts to remove illegal guns and target gang leaders. This could reduce shootings and make communities feel safer, even if only temporarily.

Gould points out that soldiers are not trained for policing, and their role is limited. She warns that a one-year deployment is unlikely to fix the deeper issues. Long-term solutions are needed, including proper investigations, stronger prosecutions, and better intelligence work.

According to Gould, the people living in these areas may already have the answers. They understand the realities on the ground and may have ideas for solutions. The real question is whether authorities are listening to and engaging with these communities enough.

SAPS and SANDF update on joint operation strategy

In related news, the SAPS and SANDF briefed the public on their joint strategy to target crime. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and SANDF Chief Rudzani Maphwanya outlined the deployment of soldiers alongside police to restore safety in areas affected by gang violence, illegal mining, and organised crime. Masemola said the military presence will let police focus on investigations while soldiers help stabilise communities, creating safer conditions for specialised teams to target crime hotspots.

Articles about the deployment in Gauteng

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) made an immediate impact on its first day of patrols in crime-affected parts of Johannesburg, assisting police with several arrests during coordinated operations in local communities.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops touched down in part of Johannesburg, including Eldorado Park and Riverlea, in a highly visible show of force. Footage of army vehicles entering Eldorado Park, an area long affected by gang violence, was widely shared online.

A Westbury, Johannesburg community leader faced criticism when he questioned the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to combat crime on 11 March 2026.

Experts say that while the army may help reduce gun violence temporarily, soldiers are not trained for policing. Image: Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is set to receive more than R800 million to fund the deployment. The deployment of soldiers to assist police in combating crime will now cover several provinces. This scale is significantly larger than what President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined during his State of the Nation Address, when he said the army would mainly support operations in the Western Cape and Gauteng. The joint operation between the SAPS and SANDF will now also extend to the Free State.

Source: Briefly News