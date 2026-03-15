National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and SANDF Chief Rudzani Maphwanya held a joint meeting to address the deployment of soldiers

The move targets gang violence, illegal mining syndicates, and organised crime across five provinces

Authorities say the coordinated effort aims to restore safety, dismantle criminal networks, and allow residents to live without fear

General Fannie Masemola and Chief Rudzani Maphwanya held a joint meeting. Image: @SANDF_ZA/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and SANDF Chief Rudzani Maphwanya have announced a bold new strategy to tackle South Africa’s most violent crime hotspots.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Pretoria today, the two leaders outlined the deployment of soldiers alongside police in a coordinated effort to restore safety and stability in provinces plagued by gang violence, illegal mining syndicates, and organised crime.

Joint operation to stabilise communities

Masemola says the military deployment will allow police units to intensify investigations while soldiers help stabilise affected communities.

He explains that the presence of both the SANDF and SAPS on the ground will create safer conditions for specialised police teams to target organised crime networks operating in the identified hotspots.

According to Masemola, the strategy forms part of a broader government response aimed at dismantling complex criminal syndicates responsible for violence and illegal economic activities in several provinces.

Gang violence and organised crime

Authorities say gang-related violence in the Western Cape and Gauteng continues to drive high levels of murder, extortion, drug trafficking and the proliferation of illegal firearms. Masemola says these criminal activities are devastating communities and trapping many young people in cycles of violence.He added that the government is determined to restore law and order in the affected areas so that residents can live without fear.

Illegal mining and criminal networks

The police commissioner also highlighted the growing threat of illicit mining operations in provinces including the Free State, Gauteng and the North West. Masemola says sophisticated criminal groups continue to exploit mining infrastructure, generating massive illicit financial flows while fuelling violent clashes between rival groups.

He further said the operations also damage critical infrastructure, contribute to environmental degradation and often involve the theft of large volumes of water used in mining activities.

Integrated government response

Masemola stresses that these crimes are interconnected and linked to broader criminal networks that include illegal migration, illicit firearm trafficking, corruption and attacks on essential infrastructure.

He says the scale and sophistication of these operations require an extraordinary and coordinated response from the government.

Articles on SANDF deployment

The Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Dakota Legoete, noted that the deployment of soldiers to parts of Johannesburg affected by gang violence and illegal mining is fully supported by the law.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has made an immediate impact on its first day of patrols in crime-affected parts of Johannesburg, assisting police with several arrests during coordinated operations in local communities.

A Westbury, Johannesburg community leader faced criticism when he questioned the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to combat crime on 11 March 2026.

The army has been deployed to tackle crime in hotspots. Image: Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the SANDF would be deployed to the Western Cape and Gauteng during his State of the Nation Address speech on Thursday, 12 February 2026. 2,200 soldiers were deployed to support the SAPS in five provinces.

Source: Briefly News