Criminal Expert Calls for Establishment of Unit Specalising in Taxi Violence
- A criminal expert discussed the need for a specialised police unit to tackle taxi violence
- His comments followed the death of a taxi driver in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, who was gunned down on the road
- Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni also criticised what he called inaction from the South African Police Service and its intelligence structure’s failure to tackle taxi-related crimes
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni, the University of South Africa’s Chair of the School of Criminal Justice, told Briefly News that the South African Police Service (SAPS) must pick up its socks in dealing with taxi violence. He called for the establishment of a specialised unit within the SAPS to solve taxi-related violence.
Ngoveni spoke to Briefly News days after a taxi driver was gunned down on the Golden Highway in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, on 5 March 2026. A white Polo approached the taxi while he was driving, and an unknown number of assailants opened fire, killing the taxi driver. Ngoveni said that the killing was not surprising and remarked that it would not end soon.
Ngoveni discusses taxi violence
Ngoveni remarked that most taxi drivers, owners, and those in the executive structures of the industry are aware of the daily risk of losing their lives. He added that this leads to most of them having tight security. This, however, doesn’t always keep them safe, as one taxi owner in Diepkloof was shot and killed on 9 April 2025 while getting a haircut at the barber shop. Ngoveni pointed out that the taxi industry is a lucrative business that involves wealthy individuals from various parts of society, including politics and even police officers. He added that the criminal justice system is not effective enough to address and deter taxi-related killings.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“Taxi killings need a targeted specialised unit such as the PKTT,” he told Briefly News.
Illegal guns a big problem in SA
Ngoveni also pointed out that the prevalence of illegal firearms can be linked to the rise in taxi-related violent incidents. He said that the high murder rate within the country is associated with illegal firearms and called for stricter gun control and punishment.
“Taking into consideration the negative impact of illegal guns, anyone in possession of illegal guns must be handed down a life imprisonment sentence. Although some taxi drivers mostly violate road rules and provoke other drivers, in most cases, the killing of taxi drivers or those in the executive structure is highly related to taxi violence, more than mere road rage.
3 killed at Western Cape taxi rank
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the SAPS is investigating three cases of murder after three people were shot dead at the Delft Taxi Rank on the Cape Flats on 12 March 2026.
When the police arrived on the scene, they found that two of the victims had been declared dead on the scene, while the third succumbed to his injuries.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.
Dr Tinyiku David Ngoveni (Chair of Department of Criminology and Security Science) Dr. Tinyiku David Ngoveni is a Senior Lecturer and Chair of the Criminology & Security Science Department at UNISA's School of Criminal Justice. With vast academic experience, he has contributed to Teaching & Learning, Research, Engaged Scholarship, and Academic Citizenship. His research focuses on a multi-disciplinary approach to safety and security, with notable publications on CPF and SAPS collaboration in crime prevention.