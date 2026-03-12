Katiso 'KT' Molefe and his three co-accused made their latest appearance before the Johannesburg High Court on 12 March 2026

The controversial businessman, who is accused of being part of a criminal cartel, finally found out when he will stand trial

South Africans took to social media to react to a video of Molefe arriving at the court wearing a very small bulletproof vest

The trial date for Katiso 'KT' Molefe and his co-accused has been set.

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe and his three co-accused will finally get their day in court.

Molefe, who is an alleged cartel member, will stand trial alongside Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Musa Kekana at the end of the year. Their trial has been scheduled to run from 26 October to 4 December 2026.

The four men face 35 serious charges, including three counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The other charges are linked to an organised crime network.

Molefe arrives at court with a bulletproof vest

Before his latest appearance at the Johannesburg High Court, a video surfaced of Molefe arriving at the building with a bulletproof vest on.

It’s not the first time the businessman has been spotted with heightened security ahead of a court appearance. In December 2025, two men who were believed to be accompanying him to court were arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearms.

Molefe remains out on bail until his trial later this year. He was granted bail in October 2025, a decision that raised a lot of questions.

Molefe accused of orchestrating several murders

Molefe was first arrested at his Sandhurst home in December 2024 for the April 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer and whistleblower Armand Swart. Swart was gunned down in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

While out on bail, the 2022 murder of DJ Sumbody (Oupa John Sefoka), He also faces charges related to the murder of DJ Vintos (Hector Buthelezi) and businessman Don Tindleni.

The businessman has also been accused of being a member of organised crime syndicates operating in the country. During his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo alleged that Molefe was a member of the ‘Big Five’ cartel.

Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga Commission that KT Molefe was a member of the 'Big Five' cartel.

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to Molefe’s latest appearance

Social media users weighed in on Molefe’s latest appearance and his decision to wear a small bulletproof vest, with many finding the whole situation funny.

@Sunflowerreal humorously stated:

"Bulletproof yet stomach out. South Africa is alive with possibilities, so a bullet won’t get to the tummy since it’s a stomach out.

@lungsta_mk said:

“More like a bulletproof bra.”

@Lebohang5214 agreed:

“That bra-sized thing isn't keeping anything out.”

@TmPhuthu noted:

“Criminals fearing for their lives. That's strange.”

@Inako_Yolwa stated:

“South Africa is a movie.”

@Saai_786 said:

“Imagine having to live like this your whole life.”

@uMaster_Sandz asked:

“Lol, so he has to wear it on top of his suit? This madala and drama.”

