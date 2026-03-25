Reports of violence, including an alleged shooting, erupted at the March and March rally in Durban

Authorities have yet to confirm the incident, though there are claims that police shot a protester in the leg

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba joined March and March in their call for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa

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March and March held a rally to mark their first anniversary in Durban. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN – Reports of violence emerged at the March and March rally in Durban on Wednesday, with unconfirmed claims that a participant was shot by police.

Reports say a woman attending the march in Point was allegedly shot in the leg, though authorities have yet to substantiate the report.

Clashes with locals reported

Amid the unrest, an undocumented foreign national reportedly escaped unharmed after encountering an angry group of marchers on Prixley kaSeme Street. Eyewitnesses described heightened tensions as demonstrators voiced frustration over immigration and alleged exploitation of local resources.

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed the crowd, claiming that many of Durban’s shops were owned by foreigners who were occupying buildings for free. She urged undocumented immigrants to leave the country, likening their presence to colonialism.

“Soon, foreigners will rewrite our history just like colonisers did,” Ngobese-Zuma told thousands of supporters, asserting that illegal immigration threatens South African livelihoods and culture.

See video here:

Herman Mashaba comments

ActionSA leader and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba joined the rally, criticising government inaction on immigration and unemployment.

“This thing of undocumented foreigners has really been destroying the soul of our country. Our people are suffering. We have 12 million of our own people without jobs, we have the highest unemployment rate in the world

“I don’t understand why the GNU government wants South Africa to play the nanny of the world with undocumented immigrants,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba’s remarks echoed the concerns raised by marchers, emphasising high unemployment, housing shortages, and public frustration over perceived government neglect.

Rising Immigration Tensions

The rally, coinciding with March and March’s one-year anniversary, drew members from political parties such as the IFP and MK Party, alongside Operation Dudula supporters. Police maintained a visible presence to manage the crowd and prevent further incidents.

Critics warn that rallies like this, coupled with reports of clashes and alleged shootings, risk escalating xenophobic sentiment in urban areas, particularly ahead of local government elections.

Source: Briefly News