Ntsiki Mazwai recently shared her thoughts on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March on March movement

She responded to a video of Ngobese-Zuma and a large group of South Africans, protesting outside a block of flats against illegal immigrants

While her comment was seen as pessimistic, others declared their support for the movement

Ntsiki Mazwai responded to a video from the March on March protests. Images: miss_ntsiki_mazwai, jacintangobese

South African podcaster and activist Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March on March movement.

Responding to a recent video of Ngobese-Zuma and her supporters protesting against illegal immigrants in Durban, Ntsiki was unsure whether the protest would yield positive results.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user PSAFLIVE on Monday, 10 November 2025, the former Vuma FM host is seen standing outside a block of flats, addressing foreign nationals over a megaphone, instructing them to leave South Africa and return to their home countries.

The March on March movement focuses on issues centred around illegal immigration, crime, and prioritising South African resources for citizens.

Ngobese-Zuma is heard in the video making unverified allegations against the nationals, accusing them of bringing drugs into the country, with support from the government, and "destroying communities."

Responding to the video, Ntsiki Mazwai was not confident about the movement's outcome.

"I feel like this is going to end badly."

Ntsiki Mazwai was not confident that there would be a positive outcome for Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s March on March movement. Images: miss_ntsiki_mazwai, jacintangobese

While it's unclear where her pessimism stems from, one of the most severe and immediate risks is that the movement's rhetoric might unfairly link undocumented migrants to crime and resource depletion. This could incite and escalate xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals.

Her comment ignited a firestorm of reactions from her followers and supporters of the movement, flooding the comment section with their opinions.

Watch the video from Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's protest below.

Social media reacts to the March on March movement

Responding to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment, followers said it has long since been bad for all the parties involved. Read their comments below.

svukeve argued:

"It also didn't end well for the students of 1976. If that’s what it takes, so be it, Bhabha."

Sjekula_S said:

"Newsflash, Ntsiki, it already is bad. It takes action to save the situation. It ended badly for Mahlangu, Biko, Hani, Mini, First and many others. But here we are."

South Africans declared their support for the March on March Movement. Image: jacintangobese

SimonSephapo wrote:

"It is already bad, this is a late reaction by citizens out of being patient and generous to foreigners for too long, Sisi Ntsiki. We should be envisioning SA as Dubai 2.0 by now, but, hey, here we are, still dealing with problems created by the state and their proxies."

deoman added:

"It's already bad for a lot of parents who've lost kids to drugs, all the trafficked and those who've died at the hands of foreigners. It's already bad."

Trigga_007_ argued:

"If it has to, then let it be. But we won't keep quiet."

