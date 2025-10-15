On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai asked about Operation Dudula's finances after the organisation responded to Thabo Mbeki's remarks

Operation Dudula directly replied to Ntsiki Mazwai's query with a cheeky response

Operation Dudula supporters defended the movement, while other social media users suggested possible financiers

Ntsiki Mazwai asked questions about Operation Dudula's finances. Image: missntsikimazwai/Instagram, OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai rubbed several South Africans the wrong way after questioning Operation Dudula.

The poet doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to expressing her thoughts on matters of her choosing, despite having landed in court over her comments at one time. Mazwai, who previously ruffled feathers with her remarks on Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula’s nationality, sparked heated reactions after asking about the organisation’s funding.

Ntsiki Mazwai questions Operation Dudula funding

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Operation Dudula took to its official X account and responded to former President Thabo Mbeki, who had called them out for targeting foreign nationals and denying them access to medical facilities and employment. Operation Dudula’s post was captioned:

“Operation Dudula has noted with regret the dishonest and hypocritical statement made by former President Thabo Mbeki, referring to Operation Dudula as 'this thing.’”

Reacting to Operation Dudula’s post, Ntsiki Mazwai asked a question about its funding. The post was captioned:

“Who is funding you?”

See the post below:

Operation Dudula swiftly responded to Ntsiki Mazwai. In its response, the political party suggested that South Africans fund it. The post was captioned:

“Hi Ntsiki, please donate to answer your question.”

SA reacts as Ntsiki Mazwai questions Operation Dudula funding

Operation Dudula supporters criticised Ntsiki Mazwai in the comments beneath her post, questioning the movement’s source of funding. Others echoed Operation Dudula’s response that South Africans fund the movement, while some mentioned individuals and organisations they believed were funding them.

Here are some of the comments:

@SbuMaguya questioned:

“Why bother about that? They're doing the right thing. These people are fixing what your precious politicians are failing to do.”

@PatriotMarc said:

“Don't worry about Operation Dudula; we are funding them, and I know lots of patriots who are donating to the movement.”

@CICsideChick claimed:

“It's funded by ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance.”

@KhayelitshaE suggested:

“Stellenbosch, just like everyone.”

@Jaboo90 agreed:

“I am also asking myself the same thing, and now, since they are a political party, even if they don't tell the truth, it will come out very soon, even if it's not them, but whoever is running elections will post it on their website.”

@Higheads_X asked:

“Who's funding you because you no longer do music?”

@VictorGreatree remarked:

“Imagine questioning people who intend good for you, but those who want to strip away your homeland right as uMXhosa you worship. 💔🫶🏾”

Operation Dudula responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's question about its finances. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

