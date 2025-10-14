Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai hailed the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema

In an X post where she was calling out The Fighters, Ntsiki called him a powerful politician in the current political landscape in SA

Her sentiments ignited a massive debate among X users and EFF supporters, with many people opposing her views

Ntsiki Mazwai said EFF leader Julius Malema is a very powerful piece on the chessboard. Image: Miss Ntsiki Mazwai/Instagram, Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai never shied away from speaking her mind, especially when it comes to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

However, this time, it seems as though Mazwai placed Malema in the highest regard, calling him a powerful piece on the chessboard, as far as politics is concerned.

Ntsiki hails Malema

Taking to X on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Mazwai addressed the concerned fighters who often take offence when people criticise Malema.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Dear fighters. Julius is the biggest politician of the era we are currently in. He has the biggest following and poses the biggest threat. He is definitely a HOT TOPIC and we will definitely talk about him, with or without your permission," she laughed.

When she was called out, Mazwai stood firm in her belief that Malema is a threat because of his political abilities.

"Because you fighters have always used insults, you think that it’s normal. Not everybody talking about Julius is insulting him. Guys, wake up. If the leader of the most powerful country in the world has identified Julius as a threat, it means he is one of our most powerful pieces on the chessboard. Wake up, black child, ilanga liyashona (the sun is setting.)"

Mazwai's criticism regarding Malema runs deep, especially after he called her a failed poet. In October 2023, Mazwai called the political leader a bully, and laughed a people who said that they are alike.

Image: Miss Ntsiki Mazwai/Instagram

Mzansi debates Ntsiki's views

Peeps dragged Ntsiki for sharing her views. Below are some of the opposing comments.

@DMapaya20072

"The problem is that the talk is always negative. A person who means well will also mention when they are there and give compliments when it is due, but to constantly insult, belittle and criticise is a sign of hate or an effort to decampaign."

@TalkLawMonare

"I don't think the problem is people talking about him. It's the hypocrisy that's always on display, filled with entitlement and unfounded expressions. If only people actually used their objectivity, they'd have less to say about him. Unfortunately, they don't express but echo."

Meanwhile, others agreed with Ntsiki:

@lebzhinh said:

"Sis i know many of us fighters are always insulting even you but with me i hardly ever do it because i respect each and every person view and being negative about CIC it is welcomed as we don't see things in a same way."

@S_Sobetu

"Understood Ntsiki. President Malema further provides a great historical opportunity to restructure South African politics. Critique him, interrogate his politics but within the bounds of truthfulness and fairness."

Ntsiki reacts to Malema's guilty verdict

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African controversial Ntsiki Mazwai recently reacted to Julius Malema's guilty verdict

Mazwai wasn't impressed with Malema being found guilty while his white co-accused was found innocent

Source: Briefly News