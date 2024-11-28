Ntsiki Mazwai never shied away from directly hitting back at Julius Malema on subjects she disagreed with

She reacted to a video of Malema rudely reprimanding EFF member Leigh-Ann Mathys during a presser went viral

Mazwai mocked Leigh-Ann and alluded to her being an ice girl, whereas some people lashed at Malema

Ntsiki Mazwai mocked Leigh-Ann Mathys after Julius Malema's cringe statements.

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Julius Malema's video

SA poet Ntsiki Mazwai never shies away from speaking her mind about matters of political importance. She has never hidden her dislike of EFF President Julius Malema.

Responding to a post by @Thembie_Zungu, who shared the video with the caption:

"These people get bullied, yoh 😂😭 hence they take out the anger on elders. @LeighAnnMathys, please look for a job or open a business if you're not ready to join any other political party. You're getting less confident and anxious."

Ntsiki laughed and mocked her, saying she had taken the tender of being an ice girl: "Yoh, my sister is a mess. She has even taken the ice tender."

Mzansi reacts to Julius' rude remarks

Mzansi did not appreciate Julius Malema being blatantly rude to the EFF spokesperson Mathys.

@Stimela_Mgazi exclaimed:

"If that was my wife! I would tell her to resign! Simple! I do not know anyone views this, but he was very rude to her!"

@NguboThoba29804 cried:

"She looks really scared😭😭. What a toxic environment."

@Mfoka_Jobe argued:

"You can call Julius all kinds of names, but here he was, providing leadership and guidance. That’s his job as President. He didn’t need to whisper this; he is training her well."

@MonaDavids remarked:

"This was so unprofessional of Malema. He should have called Leigh-Ann over and whispered the correction he wanted—not embarrassed her publicly. That’s a toxic work environment with everyone fearful of losing their jobs."

