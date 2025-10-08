Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to claims that Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula is not a foreigner

Mazwai's comments came after a viral video believed to be of Dabula setting the record straight on her nationality

Social media users accused Ntsiki Mazwai of spreading misinformation, with others backing her up for speaking her mind

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to claims Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula is not a foreigner. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images, ntsikimazwai/X

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai sparked a flurry of reactions after weighing in on Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula’s nationality.

Ntsiki Mazwai has earned a reputation for speaking her mind on any topic she fancies. While her views have landed her in hot water, like when she was taken to court by DJ Euphonik, she doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Now, Ntsiki Mazwai courted the ire of Operation Dudula supporters after weighing in on the movement leader Zandile Dabula’s nationality.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Zandile Dabula's nationality

Zandile Dabula’s nationality has been a topic of debate online. Dabula’s critics have alleged that she is Zimbabwean, while her supporters have defended her, saying that the claims were propagated to tarnish her image.

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, social media user @RamakuelaMk dismissed suggestions that Zandile Dabula isn’t South African. The post was captioned:

“She is a South African, Malema, and his people’s lies to discredit her won't work.”

Responding to the social media user, Ntsiki Mazwai stated that Zandile Dabula’s parents are Zimbabwean. The post was captioned:

“Her parents are Zimbabwean.”

When asked if she had proof to back up her claim, Ntsiki Mazwai said:

“She said it herself in an interview.”

Social media reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's claims

In the comment section, several social media users questioned the authenticity of the video where Zandile Dabula allegedly confessed that her parents are Zimbabwean. Some criticised Ntsiki Mazwai for believing what they alleged was an AI-generated video.

Here are some of the comments:

@TomKhosa asked:

“Is the video of confession not an AI drop?”

@musa_mansa advised:

“You need to start learning how to recognise AI videos. You are an important voice and shouldn’t fall for fake nonsense like this.”

@thandoclarence remarked:

“She wants her people to go fix her country. That’s a strategic move🥂”

@forget_mtshali declared:

“And you sound so excited by the news, I wonder why🤔. Anyway, even a 100% Zimbabwean who decides to do the right thing by driving his/her undocumented countryman back home would be supported 100%.”

@leshego94326 shared:

“Were you gonna hate Zimbabweans if your parents are Zimbabwean? It doesn't make sense, Ntsiki.”

@amavuru suggested:

“The question is, why did she have to lie about her Eastern Cape roots? Was the qunta mafu lie that necessary if she were in RSA legally? Unless there is something she is hiding, Chiddima kind of secret? @Leon_Schreib should maybe have a look at her file 🤔 🤔”

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Zandile Dabula's nationality. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

SAHRC takes Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula to court

In other news, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) filed a court case against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula, as reported by Briefly News.

According to court documents shared online on Friday, 3 October 2025, the SAHRC cited 15 respondents. South Africans reacted strongly against the SAHRC's decision to take legal action against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula.

