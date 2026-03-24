ActionSA MP Dereleen James Lays Intimidation Charge Against Gayton McKenzie
- ActionSA MP Dereleen James has laid a criminal charge of intimidation against Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie
- The move follows a viral video in which McKenzie allegedly made remarks perceived as threatening against James
- The incident has ignited fierce debate online and heightened tensions between ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance
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SOUTH AFRICA — A political storm has erupted online after Dereleen James announced that she had laid criminal charges against Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, accusing him of intimidation.
The action follows a viral video in which McKenzie allegedly made remarks perceived as threatening, after James questioned his travel expenses and links to individuals tied to alleged criminal networks.
James confirms charges
Taking to X, James confirmed the move, stating,
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“I have just laid criminal charges of intimidation against Minister Gayton McKenzie.”
She added that alleged attempts to silence her would not deter her from investigating what she described as links to drug cartels affecting communities.
“Attacks on me as an MP carrying out my constitutional duties to expose criminal capture by drug cartels in South Africa are unacceptable and will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” she wrote.
James further emphasised that public expectations and ongoing threats against her would not derail her work.
“South Africans expect me to fight for them and the daily threats I receive, including attempts by a Minister to intimidate me, will not stop me.”
What sparked the clash?
The controversy follows the circulation of a viral video in which McKenzie allegedly made remarks perceived as threatening. In the clip, he references his security detail and warns that “the road is long,” while telling James to use his name “while it lasts.”
James publicly questioned whether the minister was threatening her and whether his comments implied she lacked protection. The exchange reportedly came after she raised parliamentary questions about McKenzie’s travel expenses and queried the presence of Kenny Kunene at the home of alleged underworld figure Katiso “KT” Molefe.
She described McKenzie’s conduct as “thuggish behaviour,” adding a stark warning: if anything were to happen to her or those close to her, the public should remember the exchange.
Social media reactions
Social media platforms were flooded with reactions shortly after James’ announcement, with users sharply divided. Some users rallied behind James, praising her for “standing up to power” and demanding accountability from senior government officials. Others defended McKenzie, arguing that his remarks were being taken out of context and accusing James of politicising the issue.
@phestahiver said:
"This is a side show, just pick up your phone and speak to Gayton, these cases never get anywhere."
@N_Ntuli458 stated:
"She said she won’t back down. Same way I won’t back down from calling her my crush."
@BikonciousMan commented:
"I don’t like Gayton,I can’t hide it but there was no intimidation and you are being dramatic as always James."
@masotobe39 wrote:
"You are doing great, my sister. We will not be intimidated by anyone in ridding our country of drugs. We are behind you."
@LuckyMngoasheng said:
"No one is attacking you. From my view, you are just seeking attention. If Mr Gayton is within criminal activities, the country at large would have learned of such allegations long time ago.
Briefly articles on Dereleen James
- Briefly News reported that ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James took her hat off to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and gave him his flowers after he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee.
- A tense exchange broke out between Fadiel Adams and Dereleen James during a parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee meeting on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, after a disagreement over questioning and speaking time.
- Dereleen James slammed Tiffany Meek, the mother of Jayden-Meek, who was found dead outside of his home in Fleurhof in May. James was emotional after Tiffany was arrested for Jayden-Lee's murder.
- The Action SA MP also accused General Fannie Masemola of failing to protect citizens from drug cartels Masemola was testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's actions.
- Leading up to the G20 summit, James posted on X, suggesting that the G20 guests visit the Cape Flats because she wanted to see what would happen.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.