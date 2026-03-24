ActionSA MP Dereleen James has laid a criminal charge of intimidation against Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie

The move follows a viral video in which McKenzie allegedly made remarks perceived as threatening against James

The incident has ignited fierce debate online and heightened tensions between ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance

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ActionSA MP Dereleen James has laid a criminal charge of intimidation against Gayton McKenzie. Image: @DereleenJ/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — A political storm has erupted online after Dereleen James announced that she had laid criminal charges against Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, accusing him of intimidation.

The action follows a viral video in which McKenzie allegedly made remarks perceived as threatening, after James questioned his travel expenses and links to individuals tied to alleged criminal networks.

James confirms charges

Taking to X, James confirmed the move, stating,

“I have just laid criminal charges of intimidation against Minister Gayton McKenzie.”

She added that alleged attempts to silence her would not deter her from investigating what she described as links to drug cartels affecting communities.

“Attacks on me as an MP carrying out my constitutional duties to expose criminal capture by drug cartels in South Africa are unacceptable and will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” she wrote.

James further emphasised that public expectations and ongoing threats against her would not derail her work.

“South Africans expect me to fight for them and the daily threats I receive, including attempts by a Minister to intimidate me, will not stop me.”

What sparked the clash?

The controversy follows the circulation of a viral video in which McKenzie allegedly made remarks perceived as threatening. In the clip, he references his security detail and warns that “the road is long,” while telling James to use his name “while it lasts.”

James publicly questioned whether the minister was threatening her and whether his comments implied she lacked protection. The exchange reportedly came after she raised parliamentary questions about McKenzie’s travel expenses and queried the presence of Kenny Kunene at the home of alleged underworld figure Katiso “KT” Molefe.

She described McKenzie’s conduct as “thuggish behaviour,” adding a stark warning: if anything were to happen to her or those close to her, the public should remember the exchange.

Social media reactions

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions shortly after James’ announcement, with users sharply divided. Some users rallied behind James, praising her for “standing up to power” and demanding accountability from senior government officials. Others defended McKenzie, arguing that his remarks were being taken out of context and accusing James of politicising the issue.

@phestahiver said:

"This is a side show, just pick up your phone and speak to Gayton, these cases never get anywhere."

@N_Ntuli458 stated:

"She said she won’t back down. Same way I won’t back down from calling her my crush."

@BikonciousMan commented:

"I don’t like Gayton,I can’t hide it but there was no intimidation and you are being dramatic as always James."

@masotobe39 wrote:

"You are doing great, my sister. We will not be intimidated by anyone in ridding our country of drugs. We are behind you."

@LuckyMngoasheng said:

"No one is attacking you. From my view, you are just seeking attention. If Mr Gayton is within criminal activities, the country at large would have learned of such allegations long time ago.

Dereleen James outside the police station after laying charges against Gayton McKenzie. Image: @DereleenJ/X

Source: Twitter

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