Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe faces scrutiny over alleged misconduct involving luxury vehicle donations

The ANC Integrity Commission is reportedly set to investigate Tolashe, amid claims that vehicles meant for the Women's League went to her children

A criminal case was opened as Hawks consider a breach of anti-corruption laws related to Tolashe's actions

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Minister Sisisi Tolashe is expected to appear before the African National Congress Integrity Commission. Image: SisisiTolashe/X

Source: Twitter

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe is expected to appear before the African National Congress Integrity Commission following allegations linked to two luxury vehicles reportedly intended for the ANC Women's League.

Tolashe to be called to account

According to the Daily Maverick, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula indicated that the matter would be handled through the party's Integrity Commission, confirming that Tolashe would be called to account. He also suggested that she could choose to present herself voluntarily. The development follows reporting that two SUVs, allegedly donated by Chinese representatives for the ANC Women's League, did not reach the intended recipient. Investigations based on vehicle registration records indicated that the vehicles, valued at nearly R1 million, were instead given to Tolashe's two children. Both the ANC and the ANC Women's League confirmed that the vehicles were never received, despite Tolashe having informed Parliament in February 2026 that the donation had been handed over.

It also emerged that the vehicles were not declared in any recent parliamentary Register of Members' Interests. The Integrity Commission, chaired by Frank Chikane, is responsible for probing allegations of misconduct within the ANC. It has the authority to recommend disciplinary measures, including requiring members to step aside from their positions, issuing reprimands, or, in more serious cases, recommending expulsion or resignation. Any recommendations must be ratified by the ANC's National Executive Committee. Mbalula did not specify when Tolashe would be required to appear before the body.

President Ramaphosa would request a report from Tolashe. Image: SisisiTolashe/X

Source: Twitter

Opening of a criminal case

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, are understood to be considering a probe into a possible breach of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. This follows the opening of a criminal case by ActionSA MP Dereleen James. James has also indicated plans to approach Parliament's ethics committee and the Public Protector over the matter.

DA spokesperson on social development, Nazley Sharif, has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to determine whether Tolashe had obtained the required approval to accept the vehicles under the Executive Members' Ethics Act. The Presidency indicated that Ramaphosa would request a report from Tolashe, in line with standard procedure, to allow her an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Minister Tolashe faces questions after donated luxury car claims contradicted

Briefly News also reported that an explosive investigation has raised questions about claims by Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe that two luxury vehicles were donated to the ANC Women’s League.

The report found no record of the donation within the ANC Women’s League, with senior officials denying any knowledge of the cars.

Source: Briefly News