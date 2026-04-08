ActionSA says it is seeking the truth behind the luxury gift saga after opening a criminal case against Minister Sisisi Tolashe

The party argues there are conflicting versions about the two SUVs, and that it is either the minister is lying or the ANCWL

It has also filed complaints with oversight bodies, saying the matter points to possible corruption and a lack of transparency

ActionSA Dereleen James opened a riminal case against Minister Sisisi Tolashe. Images: @Am_Blujay/X ans Image Supplied

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN —ActionSA says South Africans are being left with two troubling versions of events after it opened a criminal case against Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe over luxury gifts worth about R1 million.

The party argues that the issue is no longer just about the vehicles, but about whether the minister failed to declare personal gifts or whether a political party failed to disclose a foreign donation. Both possibilities, ActionSA says, point to serious legal and ethical breaches.

Why did Action SA open a case?

The controversy stems from Tolashe’s response to a parliamentary question, where she denied personally receiving two SUVs. She claimed the vehicles had instead been donated to the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).

However, ActionSA says this version of events is contradicted by available evidence. The ANCWL has reportedly denied any knowledge of the vehicles, while records show the SUVs were registered in the names of the minister’s children. One of the vehicles has also already been sold, raising further questions about private benefit.

According to ActionSA, the situation leaves two possible explanations. Either Tolashe received the vehicles as personal gifts and failed to declare them, or the ANC did not disclose a foreign donation of significant value to the Electoral Commission.

Action SA calls for immediate action

The party argues that both scenarios point to serious misconduct and a lack of transparency. It further raised concerns about the implications of a government official allegedly receiving high-value gifts from foreign officials.

ActionSA said the matter highlights what it called a broader culture of impunity within government, where public officials act without fear of consequences.

The party has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately dismiss Tolashe, saying decisive action is needed to restore public trust and show that corruption will not be tolerated.

"For a Minister to act so brazenly reflects a deeply entrenched culture of impunity within the GNU government. It confirms what millions of South Africans already suspect: that those in power believe the rules do not apply to them," the party said.

Briefly News reached out to Minister Tolashe's media spokesperson, but we have not received comments at the time of publication.

James lays charges against Gayton McKenzie

In similar news, Dereleen James laid intimidation charges against Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. The action follows a viral video in which McKenzie allegedly made remarks perceived as threatening, after James questioned his travel expenses and links to individuals tied to alleged criminal networks. James added that alleged attempts to silence her would not deter her from investigating what she described as links to drug cartels affecting communities.

ActionSA says both possible explanations about the gifts are troubling for South Africa. Image supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA promised to launch a full investigation after claims arising from the Madlanga Commission implicated a member of the party in corrupt activities. That was confirmed by Michael Beaumont, ActionSA National Chairperson, in a statement after Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, also known as Witness F, was questioned about his communications with Kholofelo Morodi (also referred to as Vivian Morodi in some reports), who is ActionSA's Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Services in the City of Tshwane.

Source: Briefly News