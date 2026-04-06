Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is reportedly facing resistance over her plans to initiate lifestyle audits in her department

Some Democratic Alliance members have reported that officials are undermining the minister by reporting to the they African National Congress members

they South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Gwarube's plans and the resistance she faces, sharing mixed reactions to it

Siviwe Gwarube reportedly faces resistance to her plans to institute lifestyle audits for senior officials. Image: DHET

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Siviwe Gwarube’s plans to introduce lifestyle audits in her department had been met with resistance by some.

The Minister of Basic Education warned that there would be fierce resistance following her decision to ask the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct lifestyle audits on senior officials in her department.

The officials required to undergo the audits included the department’s Director General (DG), deputy DGs, and other senior officials involved in human resources and supply chain management.

Minister concerned by ‘unethical administration'

Recently, the minister released a letter in which she confirmed that senior officials would undergo lifestyle audits.

"For too long, networks have been allowed to form and entrench themselves in ways that sustain the status quo. So, while my mission remains committed to your children, I cannot pursue that mission with an administration that is not ethical, accountable and equally committed to their success," she said.

She added that it was not easy to confront people who were not ready to embrace change, but said that she would rather bear that burden than fail in her duty to the children of the country."

The minister also warned that there would be mudslinging and accusations made against her in the wake of the decision, as some hoped to derail her plans.

"There will be resistance to change. It will come in many forms. It will include ad hominem attacks and the misuse of oversight and accountability processes to pursue personal agendas. As difficult as this fight will be, it must be fought," she added.

Gwarube is reportedly undermined by officials

According to the Rapport, some officials are undermining Gwarube by reporting her plans to the African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs).

Sources within the Democratic Alliance told the publication that officials in the department either had ties to the ANC or were sympathetic to the ANC.

“It's no secret that they inform the ANC MPs in advance about issues within the department,” the sources said.

ANC’s MPs then have ammunition against Gwarube and are able to grill her ahead of appearances before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee meetings.

South Africans weigh in on Gwarube’s plans

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s plans for lifestyle audits and the resistance she is receiving, sharing differing reactions to it.

Lloyd's Sambo stated:

“Governance defines leadership.”

Jacques Kruger urged:

“Government must leave this lady to rectify our schools. She is a good person and wants a better education for the youth.”

Allison Contardo said:

“Typical ANC behaviour. They are so threatened by good management.”

Motsok Modisane added:

“True. All over, even in municipalities, it’s the same thing. These people are actually sabotaging South Africans technically.”

@LetsoaloRant suggested:

“She must fire them.”

@BKMadevu_ asked:

“And what did she do about it?”

@XolaniMamkeli stated:

“ANC officials are bad. Trust me.”

Gwarube to contest Deputy Federal Chairperson Post

Briefly News reported that they would be in the running for the Deputy Federal Chairperson post.

The party will hold its Federal Congress in April 2026, where several of the party's positions will be decided.

Social media users weighed in on Gwarube's announcement, sharing mixed reactions to her plans to contest a position.

Source: Briefly News