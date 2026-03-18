The 2026 edition of the Two Oceans Marathon will see two former Springbok stars competing with others in Cape Town

The two South African rugby legends also shared their thoughts on their reason for taking part in the Marathon

One of the Mzansi rugby legends would be taking part in the competition for the sixth time, and he's calling other rugby players to join

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Two former Springbok legends, Marius Hurter and Eddie Andrews, who were once the backbone of South Africa’s scrum with more than 130kg of front-row strength, are now setting their sights on a different kind of challenge at the 2026 Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town in April.

Eddie Andrews is set to participate in the 2026 Two Oceans Marathon. Photo: Eddie Andrews

Source: Instagram

Hunter was part of the Springboks squad that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup, a historic tournament hosted by South Africa. He would be participating in the 56km Ultra Marathon on Saturday, 11 April 2026.

Andrews moved on from rugby and dabbled in politics, and he is now serving as the Deputy Mayor of Cape Town. He is scheduled to line up the following day, Sunday, 12 April 2026, for his sixth appearance in the Half Marathon.

Hunter reinventing himself after retirement

Hunter has tried to reinvent himself after taking time off from professional rugby. The former Springboks star, who is also popularly known as ‘The Hurternator’ has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding weight from 132kg during his playing days to about 103kg.

He now serves as an endurance athlete, which makes him capable of competing in Marathons.

“My professional career in rugby ended in 2006, but as a prop, I’ve always had a taste for pushing through discomfort,” Hurter said while wearing a smile on his face.

“It takes a toll physically, but ultimately it’s about mental resilience. Your body matters, but it’s the mind that dictates everything.”

Since retirement, the Rugby World Cup winner has built an impressive record as an endurance athlete, completing nine Cape Epic races, multiple Ironman triathlons, the Two Oceans and Comrades marathons, as well as last year’s Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100 miler (160km).

In this year's event, Hunter would always remember it as he would be running alongside his 20-year-old daughter, Annalien, who is making her ultra-distance debut.

“I have three daughters and I try to include them in what I do,” he said. “My eldest will be running with me. It’s her first ultra, and we made a commitment to experience it together.”

Marius Hurter and his daughter are set to take part in this year's Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town. Photo: Marius Hurter

Source: Instagram

Andrews' transition into running

Andrews’ transition into running began modestly in 2016, starting with parkrun events, after a remarkable career with the Springboks, earning 23 Test caps between 2004 and 2007.

He is a consistent participant in distance races, and the 2026 edition of the Two Oceans Marathon would be the sixth time he has competed.

Speaking ahead of the Marathon, the former South African rugby star claimed he is determined to achieve the record placed before him and also urged his former rugby teammates to embrace endurance running.

“This will be my sixth Two Oceans Half Marathon. I’m closing in, and I’m determined to get there,” Andrews said.

“I’d encourage all ex-Springboks to take part. Get involved in these races, join the running community, and open yourself up to new experiences and conversations.”

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is also another rugby star who loves endurance running; he is known to organise a special Christmas morning walk in Cape Town.

Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the game plan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News