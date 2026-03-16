An Australian legend has been diagnosed with oesophageal and liver cancer and is focusing on staying alive for his family

The former South Sydney star reflects on the impact of his illness while undergoing chemotherapy

Messages of support from fans and the rugby community are pouring in as he battles his health challenges

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An Australian rugby legend has revealed the heartbreaking battle he is facing after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Former South Sydney Rabbitohs star Nathan Merritt, 42, who lifted the Premiership title with the Rabbitohs in 2014, disclosed that he has two forms of cancer: oesophageal cancer diagnosed in November 2025 and a liver diagnosis in February 2026.

Nathan Merritt of the Rabbitohs is tackled by Curtis Rona of the Cowboys during the round 16 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Image: Ian Hitchcock

Source: Getty Images

Merritt, a father of five with children aged between 11 and 21, told Daily Mail Australia that the news was a “tough pill to swallow” for his family, but he is determined to fight through it. He explained that all of his treatment is focused on maintaining his condition through chemotherapy and doing his best to stay alive as long as possible.

Look at the tweet below:

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Nathan Merritt’s illustrious NRL career

Merritt retired in 2014 after an outstanding career in the NRL, scoring 154 tries in 237 games. He remains South Sydney’s second-highest try-scorer in club history and represented New South Wales in State of Origin competitions. Merritt also became the NRL’s top try-scorer in both the 2006 and 2011 seasons.

“Nathan is a favourite son of our club,” South Sydney CEO Blake Solly said in a statement.

“It’s obviously terrible news regarding his diagnosis, but we know Nathan has immense courage and a fighting spirit. We’ll be there to support Nathan and his family as he battles through the next few months.”

Dylan Walker, Greg Inglis and Nathan Merritt wait for instruction during a South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at Redfern Oval. Image: Renee McKay

Source: Getty Images

Rugby fans send support to Merritt

Fans around the world have rallied behind Merritt following his announcement:

@Realkeithmason:

“Praying for you, brother 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

@HikingViking_80:

“What a wonderful sight he was screaming down the sideline so often. Strength and good vibes to him and his mob through the ether.”

@locko_nath:

“That oesophagus cancer is very nasty, lost a mate pretty quick to that.”

@4orty6ix:

“Crazy how many young people this is happening to these days. I wonder what is causing this.”

@Elizabe31007223:

“That is so sad. Poor man and his family. I’m sure the NRL clubs will find a way to support them all during his treatment.”

@godes1962:

“Heartbreaking.”

@farsidegooner:

“Nathan was a great player, no one deserves this. Thoughts are with him.”

See the tweet below:

The news serves as a reminder of the physical toll rugby can take on professional athletes. Legendary Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen, who earned seven Test caps for South Africa and later became a celebrated commentator, battled motor neurone disease before passing in 2017. His ex-wife, Amor Vittone, marked his eighth death anniversary in 2025. Similarly, Cornal Hendricks experienced a health decline linked to a heart condition before he died in 2025, highlighting the serious health challenges faced by elite rugby players.

Springboks legend battles health challenges

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok loosehead prop Toks van der Linde, who earned seven Test caps for South Africa between 1995 and 2001 and later became a well-known rugby commentator, is currently facing significant health challenges.

He is recuperating at the home of a school friend in his hometown, where he is being supported by that friend and the friend’s nurse-wife during his recovery.

Source: Briefly News