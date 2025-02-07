Joost van der Westhuizen’s wife, Amor Vittone, shares a touching tribute, to mark her late husband's eighth year death anniversary

The South African rugby national team former captain passed on in 2017, after long battle with a terminal disease

Vittone's post on Facebook sparked emotional reactions from Mzansi on social media as they remember the Boks legend

Joost van der Westhuizen’s wife, Amor Vittone, has paid tribute to her later husband eight years after his passing.

Vittone and Joost got married in 2002 a year after he divorced his first wife, Marlene, and had two kids [Jordan and Kylie] before the former Springboks star passed in 2017.

The South African rugby legend died after a long battle with motor neuron disease (MND) and made 89 appearances in test matches for the Boks.

Joost Van Der Westhuizen in action during the Rugby Union International Friendly match against England played at Twickenham, in London. Photo: Jamie McDonald.

Joost van der Westhuizen’s wife pays tribute to late husband

Vittone took to her page on Facebook to post different pictures of her and her late husband, Joost van der Westhuizen, to mark the eight-year remembrance of his passing.

The actress captioned the series of photos with a heartfelt message as she remembers her partner.

"8 Years ago today," she wrote on social media.

Amor's post garnered different reactions from South Africans on social media with most of them getting emotional as they remember the rugby legend.

SA gets emotional over Van der Westhuizen’s death anniversary

Gayle Demmer said:

"It never gets better, but you learn to keep moving forward with love and support ❤"

Candice Delpech wrote:

"The lime on the lines,on the field as a flyhalf had a lot to do with his illness Licking the ball/ fingers and hands, being in contact with it, Heard of 6 flyhalf with the same conditions!!! How many others have suffered like he did. Such a hero Beautiful couple. RIP hero!! What an SA legend he was Forever in our thoughts!!!"

Jessica Gouws Maier reacted:

"I take my hat off to you Amor Vittone beautiful to see how graciously you honor Joost despite whatever happened. It takes a remarkable woman with incredible strength and courage to maintain your morals. So so proud of you:)"

Debbie Warren Rugg commented:

"Sending you and your family special hugs today❤️ 🤗 May your grace a beautiful be your strength. Despite your hard times you gave honored an incredible person Jooste. He will always be a legend 🏈RIP."

Sharon Holmes shared:

"Love knows no bounds. He was an amazing athlete and a joy to watch playing rugby. RIP J. You are remembered by those who love you. Thank you Amor Vittone for sharing such lovely photos of your family."

Jacqui Sherwood responded:

"Beautiful memories that will forever remain in your hearts. No matter where you are will always be with you. Sending loves and hugs. 🌹💙"

Betty Pretorius implied:

"Memories can never be wiped out! So Beautiful to Share the good ones ❤️"

Karen Botha wrote:

"I met Joost a couple of times when I was working in Dainfern, always made the time to speak to me and friendly, gone to soon."

Late Joost van der Westhuizen's son marks his 21st birthday

Briefly News also reported that Joost van der Westhuizen's son, Jordan, marked his 21st birthday eight years after the death of the Springboks legend.

Amor Vittone celebrated their son with a lovely tribute video on social media.

