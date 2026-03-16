South African rugby sevens star Tristan Leyds celebrated a major personal milestone by marrying his partner of nine years, Amy Cupido

The couple’s wedding in the Boland region captivated fans online, with many praising the elegance and romance of the ceremony

Leyds’ journey from Western Province rugby to Olympic bronze with the Blitzboks adds a notable backdrop to this joyous chapter of his life

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South African rugby star Tristan Leyds recently tied the knot with his long-time partner Amy Cupido after nine years together in a beautiful, dreamy wedding ceremony that won the hearts of many fans online.

South African rugby star Tristan Leyds recently celebrated love off the field, tying the knot in a stunning Boland wedding. Image: @tleyds

Source: Instagram

Their wedding took place in the Boland region of the Western Cape, with family and close friends in attendance. Amy wore a classic Caitlin-cut wedding dress designed by Blanco Bridal Couture, adding elegance to the ceremony. After the wedding, the newlyweds celebrated their union with an idyllic honeymoon in Zanzibar, sharing glimpses of their romantic getaway and wedding photos.

The couple got engaged shortly after the 2024 Summer Olympics, when Leyds proposed following the tournament.

Tristan Leyds wedding captures hearts online

Their wedding moments elicited love and compliments from South Africans who celebrated with the couple:

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@carynjulius:

“Absolute vibes.”

@oliver:

“You two are too cool, Mr and Mrs.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

@kaylademi:

“Such a wholesome day.”

@kingkoko:

“You looked so stunning.”

@chiefjakes:

“Can we do this again please, same time, same place. Let’s live this fairytale again.”

@lindsay:

“Gorgeous.”

@carlene:

“So beautiful.”

Browse through the pictures and clips of the wedding below:

The ceremony quickly drew attention on social media, with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and the elegant setting of their big day. Photos and clips from the wedding showed the pair celebrating with loved ones in a relaxed yet stylish atmosphere. Many online users admired the simplicity and warmth of the ceremony, describing it as romantic and heartfelt.

Tristan Leyds rugby career and Blitzboks journey

Leyds came through the Western Cape rugby system and later represented Western Province, making his Currie Cup debut in 2020. He was also part of the Stormers set-up during the Super Rugby Unlocked period, gaining experience in the professional XV-a-side game.

Before his rise in professional rugby, he played Varsity Cup rugby for the University of the Western Cape, where he began to attract attention for his speed and attacking instincts.

Tristan Leyds was part of the Rugby Sevens team that won in New York on Sunday 15 March 2026. Image: @tleyds

Source: Instagram

Leyds eventually transitioned into rugby sevens, where his career truly accelerated. He made his debut for the South Africa national rugby sevens team in Perth in 2024, a memorable milestone in his career. Known for his pace and playmaking ability, he has become an important backline option for the side and has scored more than 160 points in international tournaments.

One of the biggest moments of his career came at the 2024 Summer Olympics, where South Africa’s sevens team secured a bronze medal after defeating Australia in the medal match. Rugby runs in the family. Tristan’s older brother, Dillyn Leyds, is a former Springbok who currently plays club rugby in France. He also plays alongside Ronald Brown, whose promising career was halted in April 2019 after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Leyds joins other rugby stars who have tied the knot recently, including Herschel Jantjies, who also married in February 2024, and Stormers star Leolin Zas.

SA Rugby mourns the death of a former player

Briefly News previously reported that the South African rugby community is in mourning following the passing of a distinguished former player who represented the nation under the South African Rugby Union (SARU).

The rugby icon passed away on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, leaving behind a legacy of skill, leadership, and community impact.

Source: Briefly News