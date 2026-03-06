South African sevens star Ronald Brown overcame a cancer diagnosis to return to international rugby

He made his debut for the Blitzboks after chemotherapy and competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Brown has since helped South Africa win Commonwealth Games gold and delivered standout performances in World Sevens Series tournaments

South African rugby sevens player Ronald Brown saw his promising career halted in April 2019 after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, just as he was preparing to make his debut for the South Africa national rugby sevens team.

Ronald Brown dives across the line to score a try during the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 pool C . Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Brown had been selected for the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Los Angeles, a major milestone for the rising South African speedster. However, persistent chest pain during training prompted medical examinations that revealed stage-two Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects the immune system.

The diagnosis meant Brown had to immediately withdraw from rugby and begin chemotherapy treatment, sidelining him from the sport for several months.

What happened to Ronald Brown in 2019

Brown initially believed the chest pain he was experiencing was a minor cartilage injury caused by the demands of professional training. Further medical tests confirmed it was far more serious. Doctors diagnosed stage-two Hodgkin’s lymphoma, forcing the player to pause his rugby career and concentrate on treatment.

According to Brown, his main concern after receiving the diagnosis was whether he would be able to return to rugby after completing chemotherapy. Doctors confirmed that a return to professional sport was possible, giving him motivation during the treatment process.

Support from SA Rugby during treatment

Throughout his treatment and recovery period, the South African Rugby Union continued to support Brown. The governing body kept him on contract while he underwent chemotherapy, ensuring he remained financially supported and connected to the national sevens programme. Support from family, teammates and the rugby federation played a key role in helping the athlete to focus on recovery and eventually work towards returning to the national team setup.

After finishing treatment in late 2020, he returned to full training and went on to make his international debut for the South Africa national rugby sevens team. He competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021) as one of the few uncapped players and was a regular selection in the World Rugby Sevens Series soon after.

Brown was part of the squad that won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, a major success for South African sevens rugby.

He played in multiple World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments and has been a key contributor, scoring tries and conversions, and helping lift the side’s performance across several seasons. In January 2026, he delivered a standout performance at the Dubai Sevens, scoring 25 points, including three tries in the Cup final as South Africa clinched the tournament title.

Gold medalists of Team France celebrate with bronze medalists of Team South Africa during the Men’s Rugby Sevens medal ceremony. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the 7s rugby team lost out to the Springboks at the SA Rugby Awards held on Thursday, 5 March 2026. This was despite the team having had a successful year, with an outsatnding Cape Town Sevens series in December 2025.

