The Blitzboks delivered a dramatic semi-final triumph over the All Blacks to reach the Cape Town Sevens final over the weekend

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s energetic touchline celebrations became a talking point across South African social media

South Africa completed a historic back-to-back title victory in front of an electrifying home crowd

The Blitzboks produced a memorable performance over the weekend as they sensationally defeated the All Blacks in the semi-final of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday, 6 December 2025. South Africa survived two yellow cards and absorbed a late surge from New Zealand in the dying moments of the match.

They held on to claim a famous 19-14 victory, sealing their place in the final against Argentina. But it wasn’t only the rugby that captured attention, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi stole plenty of spotlight from the sidelines.

Siya Kolisi’s viral celebration delights fans

Kolisi, back in South Africa following a successful Autumn Series campaign which included victories over Japan, France (where he earned his 100th Test cap), Italy, Ireland and Wales, became an online sensation after his animated celebration of a Blitzboks try.

His pure, unfiltered joy reminded fans that beyond the pressures of elite rugby, Kolisi remains a passionate supporter of the sport he grew up loving.

South Africans online shared their reactions:

@Tabile_Zukile:

''Living his best life.''

@Kool_stevens:

''He is just happy.''

@s_ssinwamali:

''Siya Kolisi #NoDNAJustRSA.''

@ChalynRugby:

''Ultimately, he is a kid who loved the sport growing up. That little kid is still inside him. So why not!!''

@scarletnguni:

''It’s exactly this, his incredible enthusiasm and joie de vivre, that makes him so special.''

@DUZE23:

''Man of the soil, this one.''

@MotswaneKatlego:

''He has been happy ever since he became single.''

@Dineo70901953: ''

He doesn’t know that he is a celebrity.''

@HattieShayks:

''He's a whole vibe.''

Blitzboks win back-to-back Cape Town Sevens titles

The Springbok Sevens went on to make history by becoming the first team to win consecutive Cape Town Sevens titles. They mounted a late comeback to edge World Series champions Argentina 21–19 in a gripping final.

Despite trailing early, the Blitzboks delivered a composed and spirited finish to retain the trophy they lifted under coach Philip Snyman last year, sending the Cape Town Stadium crowd into raptures.

It capped off a stellar weekend for South African rugby, with the Blitzboks having defeated Fiji, Dubai champions New Zealand, Great Britain and Olympic champions France on their road to the decider. Kolisi’s viral moment proved to be the perfect cherry on top as South Africa reaffirmed its dominance in the shorter format of the game.

