The Springboks coach’s daughter and her partner both completed their studies at Stellenbosch University in the same graduation period

The couple marked the milestone together, sharing photos in full graduation attire and celebrating the moment publicly

Messages of congratulations came from senior figures in the national setup, including Siya Kolisi, highlighting the significance of the achievement

The daughter of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, Nikkie, and her partner, DHL Stormers and Springboks player Andre Hugo Venter, showed that they are relationship goals after both graduated from Stellenbosch University in March 2026

Springboks star Andre-Hugo Venter, alongside Nikkie Erasmus. Image: @nikkieerasmus

Source: Instagram

The couple, who regularly share moments from their relationship on social media. They also celebrated four years together in September 2025 and spent the Christmas holidays with the Venter family. They recently posted about their academic milestone on Instagram, drawing messages of support from fans, friends and followers.

Nikkie shared a post captioned, “Chuffed,” showing the pair dressed in graduation gowns at the university.

Venter also posted a series of images celebrating the achievement, including one with Nikkie and his parents. He wrote:

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“Thankful to be able to close this chapter. A sincere thank you to the Stormers for allowing me to pursue my studies while continuing to do what I love on the field. And to Maties and Stellenbosch University, thank you for your constant support and willingness to help whenever needed.”

See the pictures on Instagram below:

Springboks players show them love

The post drew reactions from notable figures, including Rachel Kolisi and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Fellow Bok Ox Nche also shared a congratulatory message.

Other comments included:

@carlieerasmus:

“Machine.”

@justblamejosh:

“Yes, broski, congratulations.”

@howiekahn:

“Brilliant, Vennas.”

@phil_venter:

“Congrats. Great stuff.”

@landonheugh:

“Congratulations, boet. Too many successful years ahead.”

Take a look at the photos below:

Andre Hugo Venter and Nikkie’s relationship has grown in the public eye, particularly among rugby supporters. Their bond is rooted not only in their personal connection but also in a shared rugby background. Venter’s father, former Springbok flanker André Venter, played alongside Rassie Erasmus, forming a long-standing friendship that continues through their families.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus poses for a photo with his daughter Nikkie and her boyfriend, Andre Hugo Venter. Image:@nikkie erasmus

Source: Instagram

Springboks star Andre Hugo Venter's rugby career

Venter made his Springboks debut in July 2024 against Portugal and comes from a strong rugby lineage. His father earned 66 caps for South Africa between 1996 and 2001 and was part of the squad that finished third at the 1999 Rugby World Cup in the United Kingdom.

After retiring, André Venter became a businessman and motivational speaker. He continues to inspire many while living with transverse myelitis, a condition affecting the central nervous system. He also has a daughter, Anebel Venter.

Nikkie has supported Venter throughout his rugby journey, from his national debut to key moments in his career. Venter attended Grey College in Bloemfontein, one of South Africa’s leading rugby schools, before enrolling at Stellenbosch University to study accounting. He balanced his studies with his rising rugby career, standing out at both levels.

As seen in the pictures below:

Hundreds turn out for Rassie Erasmus’ Annual Christmas walk

Briefly News previously reported that hundreds of rugby fans gathered along the Cape Town coastline on Christmas morning to take part in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s now-traditional Christmas Walk, turning the festive event into a celebration of unity, gratitude and national pride.

Supporters from different backgrounds joined Erasmus for the six-kilometre walk between Bloubergstrand and Table View.

Source: Briefly News