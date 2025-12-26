Hundreds Turn Out for Rassie Erasmus’ Annual Christmas Walk in Cape Town
- Hundreds of rugby enthusiasts joined Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus for a festive Christmas morning walk in Cape Town
- The annual event brought together fans from across the city for a six-kilometre stroll along the coastline
- The walk offered a rare chance for supporters to meet Erasmus in person and celebrate the year’s rugby achievements
Hundreds of rugby fans gathered along the Cape Town coastline on Christmas morning to take part in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s now-traditional Christmas Walk, turning the festive event into a celebration of unity, gratitude and national pride.
Supporters from different backgrounds joined Erasmus for the six-kilometre walk between Bloubergstrand and Table View, with many describing the atmosphere as relaxed, joyful and deeply symbolic. The annual initiative has become a way for the Springbok mentor to express gratitude to South Africans for their unwavering support throughout the rugby season.
What makes walking with the Springbok coach special?
Erasmus, who has long been admired for his connection with ordinary fans, has consistently used the walk as a reminder that rugby in South Africa belongs to everyone, not just those inside stadiums.
Several participants expressed excitement at being part of the event, with some saying the chance to walk alongside the Springbok coach made their Christmas Day even more special.
One supporter described the gathering as electric, saying the festive spirit and the large turnout reflected how much the Springboks mean to the country. Another fan highlighted the coach’s humility, noting how approachable and genuine he was during the walk.
The Christmas Walk has grown into a cherished annual tradition, reinforcing Erasmus’s reputation as a leader who values community engagement as much as on-field success.
How did the Christmas Eve walk start?
During the walk, Erasmus revealed that the event began quite informally. He explained that it started the previous year when a few friends suggested a casual Christmas Eve stroll. They reached out via WhatsApp to see if anyone felt lonely or if families wanted to join.
This year, he said, the crowd appeared to have doubled. Erasmus noted that the walk remains simple and unstructured, with participants covering three kilometres out and three kilometres back, while signing autographs and taking photos along the way.
“There aren’t really any arrangements; everyone just enjoys themselves,” he added.
Living in Blouberg, Erasmus said he was familiar with many locals but also welcomed supporters who had travelled from outside the area. He described the walk as a rare opportunity to engage directly with fans. He said it allowed him to connect with people who usually watch from the stands or follow the team from home, adding that the event was his way of thanking supporters for their loyalty over the past year.
