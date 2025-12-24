South Africa closed out 2025 as the top team in the World Rugby rankings, losing only twice and successfully defending the Rugby Championship

Eddie Jones has praised the Springboks, saying they are far ahead of other teams and have mastered the game in ways few can match

The 2024 changes to the kicking laws have also shifted the balance in aerial contests, giving South Africa a clear advantage in reclaiming possession and moving up the field

An international rugby coach has lauded the Springboks, claiming they are far ahead of their rivals in world rugby, while also proposing a law change that could challenge head coach Rassie Erasmus.

South Africa enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, ending the year atop the World Rugby rankings. Erasmus, who celebrated his 50th test in charge in November, maintained an impressive 85% winning rate, the best for the team since 1998. Under his leadership, the Springboks successfully defended the Rugby Championship, keeping their focus on the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The team suffered only two defeats in 2025: against the Wallabies at Ellis Park Stadium and the All Blacks at Eden Park. Former England and current Japan head coach Eddie Jones praised South Africa’s remarkable form, stating they are “50% better than any other team in the world.” He also highlighted how changes in the kicking laws have played a significant role in the Springboks’ success.

How the 2024 kicking law changes favoured South Africa

In 2024, World Rugby banned the use of ‘escorts’, a tactic where players block opponents chasing high kicks to give the catcher more space and time. The rule change has made aerial contests more competitive, increasing the chances for the kicking team to regain possession.

The change has had a significant impact at the international level. Coaches like Eddie Jones note that it encourages teams to kick more frequently, allowing them to advance up the field while retaining the opportunity to reclaim the ball.

After reviewing data from the November internationals, Jones revealed eye-opening statistics on the effect of removing escorts. Speaking on the Rugby Unity podcast, he said the probability of a defending player catching a high ball in a one-on-one duel is now less than 30%. This shift has made aerial contests fiercely contested and incentivised teams to kick high, given the higher likelihood of winning back possession.

Jones added that South Africa’s dominance during the November series illustrates their mastery of the current style of play.

“They are 50% better than any other team in the world at exploiting this,” he said.

He also noted,

“We’re actually encouraging teams to kick higher more often now. If that’s the game we want, that’s fine, but we will see more of it, not less, because rugby is a copycat sport; successful tactics tend to get replicated widely.”

