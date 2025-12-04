Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is hosting a Christmas morning walk along Cape Town’s coastline

The festive event returns for its second year following overwhelming support in 2024

Fans from across South Africa and abroad are eager to join, praising Erasmus for uniting the nation through rugby

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, fresh from leading the squad through one of the most successful seasons in their history in 2025, is planning to make South Africans’ Christmas even more special this December.

Springboks Coach Rassie Erasmus Hosts Festive Christmas Morning Walk Along Cape Town Coastline

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus, who has become a beloved figure among rugby fans for his innovative approach to the game, led the Boks in retaining the Rugby Championship this year and maintaining South Africa at the top of the World Rugby rankings. To celebrate the festive season, he plans to host a Christmas morning walk along the Cape Town coastline.

The event will take place for the second year following its success in 2024. In a post on his X account, Erasmus asked:

"If you guys in Blouberg are keen to do this again on Christmas morning?"

The post was met with an enthusiastic response from netizens, leading to the confirmation that the Christmas walk will proceed.

"Okay, lekka, looks like we have a lekker-sized group for a walk!! We’ll do it then on Thursday, 25 Dec at 06h00 in front of Doodles. It’s a fast walk (not run) - 3km out and 3km back! = GI Dezember," Erasmus added.

Fans Flood Social Media with Warm Reactions

South Africans responded with excitement and admiration for Erasmus’s love for his countrymen:

@scarletnguni:

"Best way to celebrate Christmas! You and the Springboks have provided the whole country with hope… the Chasing the Sun documentaries are such powerful sources of inspiration that they helped me get through tough times. Even my dog is called Siya-Bella. We’ll join you for the walk."

@tikab:

"Christmas, Rassie. Christmas Day, even on character-limited posts."

@hatladysa:

"Can’t wait, where will the walk start from?"

@SAinGermany:

"Flying in from Germany for this walk!"

@AndreaMas3212:

"How I wish I could be there. Thank you, Rassie, thank you a million times over."

@L_V_N77:

"Thank you!!!"

@KhuluKaLuju:

"I'm absolutely so jealous that I don't live in that area."

Like Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rassie has shown that rugby can unite South Africa. In a country with a complex and painful history, the sport continues to cut through divisions and bring people together.

Active on social media, Erasmus posted a montage in November celebrating the Springboks’ successful 2025 season. In previous posts, he paid tribute to South African rugby fans for their unwavering support throughout the year. With this Christmas walk, he reinforces his reputation as a coach for the people, offering a heartfelt thank you for the passion that has carried the Springboks to success.

Springboks Prepare for 2026 Nations Cup Opener

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby has confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 Nations Cup, with the Springboks set to host England in July.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus, known for tracking future opponents on social media platform X, has already added England to his watchlist.

Source: Briefly News