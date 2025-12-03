Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis shared a video opening a community pool in Ravensmead for the festive season

The clip showed him jumping into the pool with dozens of excited children who couldn't wait to dive in

South Africans praised the mayor for his hands-on approach and wished other provinces had similar service delivery

The Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis got people talking after he shared a video opening a community pool after renovating it. He posted the clip on Facebook on 2 December 2025 with the caption:

"Festive gees is lekker in Ravensmead ☀️😄 Lovely community facilities like this one create a safe space for our kids to enjoy this summer, and contribute to safer communities👏"

In the video, the mayor speaks to the camera while being filmed, with several children standing beside him. He said:

"We are at Ravensmead pool, and we are opening it up for the public this festive season. This festive is gonna start..." Before he can finish his sentence, he and all the children run towards the pool and jump in together. The footage shows them all swimming towards the end of the pool, which is quite large and clearly designed for community use.

The video shows dozens of excited children who couldn't wait to get into the water. It wasn't just kids at the pool area either; many parents and adults were standing by, and many of them were also in the water, enjoying themselves and having fun.

The Ravensmead community in Cape Town come together to enjoy their pool.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared their love and support on the Facebook page @geordinhl:

@siphiwo_balman said:

"Busy day for you, Mr Mayor. Dip in those beautiful waters."

@sam_boora gushed:

"Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. You are of your own kind. Easy, progressive, professional. Keep it up, man. You are a real blessing. Cape Town will never have a Mayor like you."

@celeste_schovell_domingo shared:

"OMG, I swam in that pool when I was about 6 years old. Still have a pic somewhere. Such amazing memories. This is where my Dad took us on holidays to visit family in Woodstock. Amazing and thank you 🌹🌹"

@aletta_henning wrote:

"Cape Town's Mayor knows how to have fun.💙💙💙"

@gweja_skwai commented:

"What a great father always has a sense of humour, an inspiration we respect you."

@rosco_noble added:

"Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, respect your passion for the citizens of RSA."

@arthur_matthews said:

"This is what our kids like."

@renee_geustyn gushed:

"What a cool Mayor with beautiful children."

@yudalene_davids wrote:

"Amazing experience for the kids, thanks for sharing 🙏😍🤌👏"

What is the Western Cape doing for communities?

The Western Cape Government is also focusing on the health sector. On the website, they claimed to have 45 healthcare construction projects underway for the 2025/26 year, the most it has ever worked on at once. Thirty of these projects are expected to be finished within the same year. The work includes upgrades, regular maintenance, major builds and brand-new facilities.

Over the next three years, the province will invest R1.8 billion in health infrastructure to improve access, safety and the overall quality of care. Projects include new or replacement clinics in Saldanha, Knysna, Philippi, Ravensmead and Mossel Bay, along with hospital upgrades and new psychiatric units.

More happening in the Western Cape

