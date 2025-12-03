A Western Cape comedian shared his humorous take on Woolworths' new white shopping bags

He joked that the black bags used to hide what people bought, but the new ones expose everything

South Africans found the video hilarious and speculated that the change came after the Vusi Matlala testimony

A man from the Western Cape is sitting down and drinking a cup of coffee. Images: @nativEcks

Source: Facebook

A Western Cape comedian got people laughing after he shared his thoughts on Woolworths' new shopping bags. TikTok user @nativEcks posted the video on 2 December 2025 with the caption:

"They changed the bag now... Why???"

In the clip, he questions why Woolworths changed the iconic black bag to a new white one. He joked that the black bags used to hide what people bought from the store, but now the new, almost-transparent bags expose everything.

He said people used to carry the black bags around as a fashion statement, and they could go along with any style of clothing the person wore. Now with the white bags, everyone has to use specific clothes that would work well with the white colour of the bags. He joked about people who used to buy groceries from other stores and put them in Woolworths bags to show off, but now that trick won't work anymore. He also mentioned that people used to hide things like textbooks in the black bags and lie about not having them, but the new bags will expose students who claim they don't have their books. The nail in the coffin was when he mentioned that these bags have no privacy and violate the POPI Act.

Why Woolworths changed their bags?

Some people assume that Woolworths changed their bags because of a recent incident, as was previously reported on by Briefly News. The change presumably comes after Woolworths' grocery bag was referred to as the "money bag" by crime boss Vusimuzi Cat Matlala during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee. Matlala was testifying about his relationship with former police minister Bheki Cele when he claimed that Cele continually demanded money from him. Matlala stated that he handed over money in black Woolworths bags, making two payments of R300,000 and R200,000.

A man from the Western Cape showing Woolies latest bags. Images: @nativEcks

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared their thoughts on the latest Woolies bag shown on Facebook user @nativEcks's clip:

@lara_nicholls said:

"Now the bag is going to get dirty 🤣"

@kaliopi_pepe_anthony joked:

"No POPI act with the new bags 😂😂😂"

@ishfaq_asvat wrote:

"Haibo, certain people won't be able to use this as the money bag anymore 🤣🤣"

@mangubane_ngubane commented:

"Because of what Cat Matlala said about Woolies bag!"

@storm_stephen laughed:

"'Okay, it's fine, it's fine' Hai, it's not fine 😂🤣"

@roleta_lebelo added:

"You also added to the problem when 3 days ago you shouted: 'What did I tell youuuu! …the bag is multipurpose!' Now POPI Act is gone!"

@benito_petersen joked:

"Can't hide the wineries in there either 😅🤣"

@vanessa_peterson_pijoos said:

"Haibo, Woolies. Now I can't confuse the enemy if I want to put my Shoprite groceries in this white bag. 🤔🤭🤪"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

More on Woolworths' food causing a stir

Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town woman's R530 Woolies haul that showed items like biltong spread and chicken frikkadels.

recently reported on a Cape Town woman's R530 Woolies haul that showed items like biltong spread and chicken frikkadels. A Cape Town woman shared an honest review of Woolworths' viral mochi flavours in a taste-test video.

Woolies chicken hype caused long store lines, with some saying they did not understand why people would queue for the chicken.

Source: Briefly News